Two MLB player props to bet Friday night as MLB returns from All-Star break

The All-Star break is over, and Major League Baseball resumes its season Friday.

Our two favorite player props for Friday night’s action center around two NL East infielders.

Phillies vs. Padres prop: Trea Turner Over 0.5 Home Runs (+425 via bet365)

The Phillies host the Padres for four games this weekend.

Friday night, Right-hander Yu Darvish is slated to take the mound. Through 15 starts this season, Darvish is 5-6 with a 4.87 ERA and 1.27 WHIP. Entering the All-Star break on a particularly sour note, the right-hander is 1-2 with a 7.17 ERA and 1.80 WHIP over his past four outings.

Particularly struggling with keeping the ball inside the park, Darvish has surrendered 11 homers over his past 11 games. We like this trend to continue against the Phillies.

Yes, Trea Turner did not have the greatest start to the campaign, but he is turning things around. Over his past five games, he boasts a .273 BA with two homers.

He is likely to keep things rolling against Darvish, a guy whom he typically dominates. Through 20 career plate appearances against the right-hander, Turner possesses a commanding .350 BA, .750 SLG and .460 wOBA with two homers.

At over 4/1, it is worth taking a shot on Turner to continue to turn his season around in this matchup.

Mets vs. Dodgers prop: Francisco Lindor Over 0.5 Home Runs (+360 via DraftKings)

The first installment of this three-game series gets underway Friday when the Mets host the Dodgers. Left-hander Julio Urias is slated to take the mound for Los Angeles and should be a good fade candidate.

Through 12 starts this season, Urias possesses a 4.76 ERA and 1.18 WHIP. His underlying metrics suggest that positive regression is unlikely, as Urias ranks in the 49th percentile or lower in xERA/xwOBA, xBA and Barrel%.

Particularly struggling with keeping the ball inside the park, Urias ranks in the 24th percentile in xSLG. He has now surrendered 14 homers over his past 10 outings.

This trend is likely to continue against New York — specifically, Francisco Lindor. When facing left-handed pitching this season, Lindor’s splits jump by roughly 5% to a .237 BA, .536 SLG and .829 OPS.

Lindor boasts a .375 average with three homers over his past eight games. This recent uptick in performance is not shocking given that Lindor ranks in the 78th percentile or higher this season in Average Exit Velocity, xwOBA, xSLG and Barrel%.

At over 7/2, it is worth taking a shot on Lindor to continue his tremendous hitting against the struggling Urias.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.