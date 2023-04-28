It took 26 games and nearly an entire month, but the Philadelphia Phillies finally have reached .500 for the first time since starting the 2023 season 0-0.

What will it take for the Phillies to climb over the break-even mark Friday? A payback victory over the team that knocked them out of the 2022 World Series.

Nearly six months after departing Minute Maid Park on the short end of a six-game Fall Classic, the Phillies return to Houston for a three-game series this weekend.

The series opener features a terrific pitching matchup, with Philadelphia right-hander Aaron Nola opposing Houston southpaw Framber Valdez.

The clash of aces suggests runs will be difficult to generate Friday. So, too, does the 7.5-run total that oddsmakers have posted for this interleague matchup.

Our take? We should see a decent amount of offense — from one side, anyway.

Phillies vs. Astros Prediction

Astros -1.5 runs, +140 (at Caesars Sportsbook) Note: Make this Astros run-line bet at odds of +130 or better

Phillies vs. Astros Prediction: Analysis

Two runs, six hits and five walks.

That’s all the Phillies’ offense could muster off Valdez in three meetings last year — one in the regular-season finale and two in the World Series, all in Houston.

Total number of innings Valdez tossed in those three contests: 17 1/3. Total number of strikeouts in those 17 1/3 innings: 28.

The Astros cashed in all three of Valdez’s gems, winning 4-3 on Oct. 5, 5-2 in Game 2 of the World Series and 4-1 in the decisive Game 6.

Of course, last year is not this year. But even though Valdez has been far from perfect so far in 2023 — he yielded a season-high three runs in his last start at Atlanta — the 29-year-old Dominican still comes into Friday’s start with a 2.25 ERA.

That includes allowing just three runs in a trio of home starts covering 18 innings.

The downside for Valdez? The Astros — whose offense, much like Philadelpha’s, has been extremely hit-and-miss this season — only produced six total runs in those three starts. They lost all three to the White Sox, Tigers and Rangers.

However, Houston’s hitters have been more “on” than “off” lately, scoring five runs or more six times during the team’s current 7-2 hot streak.

All nine of those contests have come against quality opponents, too. The Astros hosted the Blue Jays for three games before taking off on a just-concluded six-game trip to Atlanta and Tampa Bay.

Houston is now sitting at 14-11 overall, with the first 13 of those wins by multiple runs — a streak that ended with Wednesday’s 1-0 victory in Tampa.

The Phillies also are on a roll, having won five of six (all at home) and six of eight. However, they’re just 5-8 on the road, with seven of those defeats by multiple runs.

What about the fact Nola is taking the ball for Philadelphia? Well, the veteran may be the team’s ace, but he hasn’t exactly been pitching like it.

He’s 1-2 with a 5.40 ERA overall, including 1-1 with a 5.74 ERA on the road. And even though the Phillies won Nola’s last two starts — beating the Reds and Rockies — they’re still just 3-5 in his last eight outings dating back to last year’s National League Championship Series.

Nola’s ERA during this eight-start stretch is 6.70. And the five losses were by scores of 8-4, 4-2, 11-7, 5-0 and 8-5.

The 5-0 setback was in Game 4 of the World Series, when four Houston pitchers combined on a no-hitter and the offense tagged Nola for three runs and seven hits in just four innings.

So it’s difficult to trust that Nola will mow down a percolating Astros offense that’s averaging a tick under six runs in the last 10 games (and that includes Wednesday’s 1-0 win over the Rays).

Throw in the fact that the situation favors the Astros — they had Thursday off while the Phillies were wrapping up their seven-game homestand — and all signs point to a comfortable series-opening victory for Valdez and the reigning champs.

Astros vs. Phillies Odds (via Caesars Sportsbook):

Moneyline: Phillies (+122) @ Astros (-145) Run Line: Phillies +1.5 (-165) @ Astros -1.5 (+140) Total: 7.5 runs (Over +100/Under -120)

