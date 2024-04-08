Count on the Phillies and Cardinals to pile up the runs Monday night

Just when it looked as if the Phillies and Cardinals were starting to heat up, they dropped clunkers on Sunday afternoon.

Philadelphia lost, 3-2, to the Nationals, while St. Louis lost, 10-3, to the Marlins.

However, both teams each took two of three over the weekend, and I’ve found a betting angle to target for when they face off at Busch Stadium on Monday night.

Phillies vs. Cardinals odds

Moneyline: Phillies -106, Cardinals -110 Run line: Phillies +1.5 (+155), Cardinals +1.5 (-188) Total: o8.5 (-122), u8.5 (+100)

Odds via FanDuel

Phillies vs. Cardinals analysis

The Cardinals are slight home favorites over the Phillies, but I’ve got my eyes on the over/under, which is set at 8.5 for a game featuring starting pitchers Spencer Turnbull (Phillies) and Miles Mikolas (Cardinals).

Turnbull threw five innings, struck out seven and gave up just one unearned run against the Reds last week in his first and only start of the season.

Meanwhile, Mikolas will be making his third start after getting shelled against the Dodgers (five runs over 4 1/3 innings) and notching a win over the Padres (two runs over six innings).

It’s not wise to put too much stock in xERA this early in the season, but for what it’s worth, both pitchers are outperforming their advanced metrics. But that potential regression isn’t what has me looking toward the over. Instead, the high potential for a lack of strikeouts in this contest should help increase scoring opportunities.

Both Turnbull and Mikolas are below-average strikeout pitchers. Mikolas fanned just 15.9% of batters last season and Turnbull was at 16.6%.

Neither of these teams boast lineups with as much firepower as the Braves or some of the other top teams in the league, but when hitters are consistently making contact and putting the ball in play, runners eventually get on base and score.

Also, both teams average around four runs per game and have some key hitters starting to heat up at the plate.

Nolan Arenado is riding an eight-game hitting streak, Nolan Gorman homered twice Sunday, Kyle Schwarber has hits in six of his past seven games and Bryce Harper has an active five-game hitting streak that includes two three-hit performances.

Phillies vs. Cardinals pick

Expect a lot of contact between these two teams on Monday night and the thumpers in each lineup — as well as some of the speed guys on the bases — to make things happen.

It should be an exciting, high-scoring game. I’m betting the over at 8.5 and would play it up to nine runs.

Pick: Over 8.5 runs (+100 at BetMGM)

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.