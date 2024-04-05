Bet on a bounce-back Aaron Nola start when the Phillies meet the Nationals Friday

In his first start of the season, Aaron Nola got lit up for seven runs (six earned) on 11 hits in just 4⅓ innings.

That’s obviously far from ideal, but it came against the Braves, a team expected to finish near the top of the National League and compete for a World Series title.

The Nationals, to put it simply, aren’t the Braves. Washington has some intriguing pieces but isn’t expected to compete for the NL East crown.

Nola’s track record, coupled with Friday’s opponent, has me betting on a bounce-back for the 10-year veteran and backing the Phillies on the moneyline.

Let’s dive into Friday’s matchup between the Phillies and Nationals.

Phillies vs. Nationals odds

Moneyline: Phillies -180, Nationals +152 Run Line: Phillies -1.5 (-108), Nationals +1.5 (-111) Total: Over 8.5 (-111), Under 8.5 (-105)

Odds via FanDuel

Phillies vs. Nationals analysis

One start, especially the first of a season, doesn’t mean much, so I’m willing to disregard Nola’s performance against Atlanta. If he gets hammered again, or in say three of his first five starts, then it may be time to look into the metrics and figure out what’s going on. But for now, I’m trusting the resume of the 30-year-old right-hander.

Nola pitched to a 4.46 ERA and struck out 202 batters over 193 2/3 innings last season. In 2022, he posted a 3.25 ERA and fanned 235 over 205 innings.

Additionally, April was his best month (3.58 ERA) last season, further evidence that the Braves start was an aberration and that Nola isn’t a traditionally slow starter.

In fact, this same script played out a season ago. After Nola got shelled in his first start, he bounced back with six innings of three-run ball against the Yankees.

Let’s bet on a rebound happening again against a Nationals offense that is nowhere near as potent as Atlanta’s and ranks in the middle of the league in runs per game. Joey Gallo is always a threat to homer, but the Nationals otherwise don’t have a ton of pop and will have to string together hits to generate offense.

Meanwhile, the Phillies seem to be on the verge of a breakout. A 2-4 start to the season isn’t what many imagined, but Bryce Harper homered three times and drove in six on Tuesday. If he’s starting to heat up, watch out.

Trea Turner also has hits in four of six games and Kyle Schwarber is riding a five-game hitting streak. There are signs that the top of this order is about to take off, and when it does, it should closely resemble a lineup that averaged nearly five runs (4.90) per game last season.

Phillies vs. Nationals pick

Philadelphia is a streaky team and the bullpen scares me, which is why I’m staying away from the Phillies run line (-1.5).

With the usually dependable Nola on the mound, supported by a lineup on the verge of a breakout, take the Phillies on the moneyline.

Pick: Phillies ML -180 (FanDuel)

