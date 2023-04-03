We have a Pirates vs. Red Sox prediction as Boston looks to extend its winning streak to three games.

The Red Sox scored nine runs in each of its three games against the Orioles, with their lone loss by a one-run margin. The Pirates enter the contest on a two-game losing streak after winning the season opener against the Reds.

This pitching matchup features two right-handers as Johan Oviedo gets the start for Pittsburgh while Boston counters with Kutter Crawford.

Neither team has more than seven plate appearances against the opposing pitcher, so we’ll need to get creative in finding the best bet for this matchup.

Odds updated as of 12:30 p.m. ET on April 3.

Pirates vs. Red Sox prediction

Red Sox team total: over 4.5 runs (-140)

Pirates vs. Red Sox prediction: Analysis

The Red Sox looked formidable in their series win over the Orioles. And while the Orioles are projected to win fewer games (76.5 win total) than they did last season (83 wins), putting up nine runs in three straight games against major league pitching is no small feat.

The media largely panned Boston’s commitment to putting a winning team on the field after Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez departed in free agency.

However, I’m not one to tell the Red Sox how to spend their money.

According to Alex Speier of the Boston Globe, the Red Sox offered Bogaerts a higher annual average (roughly $27 million) than he got from San Diego ($25.5 million). The issue is Boston wasn’t willing to commit to the length of the deal offered by the Padres.

Bogaerts got an 11-year deal worth $280 million from San Diego that will carry him through his 41st birthday. But before you compare Bogaert’s offer to the $313.5 million deal Boston gave Rafael Devers, it’s worth noting that Devers will be 36 when his contract ends.

That’s quite a gap when comparing the two players.

The Red Sox also did manage to bring in some free agents after landing outfielders Masataka Yoshida ($90 million) from Japan and Adam Duvall ($7 million) from Atlanta. After spending the past nine seasons with the Dodgers, Justin Turner ($21.7 million) is heading east on a two-year deal with the Red Sox.

If we look at how those three players have started this season, start this season, they’re hitting a combined .436 with two home runs and 12 RBIs. Thus, it’s possible the Red Sox pushed all the right buttons when putting this offense together.

Despite having the worst record in the division last season at 78-84, Boston still finished 12th with an above-average wRC+ (Weighted Runs Created Plus) value of 102.

And when the Red Sox played at Fenway, that number jumped to 108.

With our Action Labs Weather Report projecting 12 to 13 mph wind speeds blowing out to left field, we could be in for another high-scoring game. I plan to continue backing this Red Sox offense until proven otherwise, so I like them to go over their team total of 4.5 runs.

Pirates vs. Red Sox odds

Odds provided by BetMGM

Moneyline: SFG (+130) vs. CHW (-155) Spread: SFG +1.5 (-150) vs. CHW -1.5 (+125) Total: Over 9 (-120) | Under 9 (+100)

