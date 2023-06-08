Tigers vs. Phillies: After Wednesday’s game was postponed, look for a low-scoring game Thursday night
Wednesday's Tigers-Phillies game was postponed. If Thursday's game is played, don't bet on a lot of runs being scored.
A day after their Wednesday night game was postponed due to poor air quality, the Detroit Tigers take on the Philadelphia Phillies to finish a three-game set, and we have Tigers vs. Phillies odds and a prediction for Thursday’s game — if it doesn’t end up with the same postponed fate as Wednesday’s.
Tuesday’s Tigers vs. Phillies game was tough to watch, and I expect a similar game script in Thursday’s series finale.
Odds are courtesy of FanDuel, current as of the time of writing and subject to change.
Tigers vs. Phillies prediction: Pick
Under 8 (-118) | Play to 8 (-120)
Tigers vs. Phillies prediction: Analysis
It’s been a tough year for Philadelphia’s Zack Wheeler, who sits with a 4.33 ERA through 12 starts.
But, there’s reason for optimism. For starters, the righty is a notoriously slow starter. His career ERA in March and April is 4.31, making it easily his worst month. Instead, he gets better as the season progresses, as he’s posted a career 3.10 ERA in July and a 2.59 ERA in September.
Wheeler is also due for some positive regression. He pairs a 4.33 ERA with a 3.54 expected ERA, mostly thanks to a high BABIP (.328) and a low strand rate (64.2%).
Wheeler got shelled in his last start against the Nationals, but I’m confident his best days are ahead. Thursday could prove as a big bounce-back spot for him. The Tigers are the worst offense in baseball against right-handed pitching by OPS (.628) and wRC+ (78). Wheeler should dominate.
The Phillies also enter Friday’s game with a rested bullpen after Wednesday’s postponement, so I expect them to hold Detroit’s offense at bay in all nine frames.
Meanwhile, the Tigers are going with a bullpen day. Detroit has some solid relief pieces (Alex Lange, Jason Foley), and opener Tyler Holton has a good matchup against a Phillies team that doesn’t hit left-handed pitching well.
It also helps that the Tigers boast a top-10 defense to help limit the damage behind their relievers.
I think we’ll get a lower-scoring affair in this matchup, just as we did on Wednesday. I’ll bank on that with an Under 8 (-118) bet at FanDuel.
Tigers vs. Phillies Odds (via FanDuel)
Moneyline: Tigers (+205) vs. Phillies (-250)
Spread: Tigers +1.5 (-102) vs. Phillies -1.5 (-118)
Total: Over 8 (-104) | Under 8 (-118)
