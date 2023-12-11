Best bets during MNF Week 14 doubleheader includes big games from Jordan Love, DeAndre Hopkins

Not just one, but two Monday Night Football games are on hand in Week 14. The Titans take on the Dolphins while the Packers battle the Giants in two respective inter conference matchups.

Week 14 Monday Night Football best bets

Tyjae Spears over 19.5 rushing yards (-115)

There’s no denying Tyjae Spears is an enigmatic player. He’s been mostly used as a receiver this season while Derrick Henry remains the bellcow. But Spears showed out with 75 yards on 16 carries in relief for an injured Henry last week.

Spears has only crossed 20 or more rushing yards six times this year. But as the Titans fall further away from playoff contention, I expect them to want a closer look at the 22 year old who may replace Henry next season.

As long as his touches increase, 20 yards on the ground is a mark Spears can easily pass with how efficiently he runs.

Jaylen Waddle + DeAndre Hopkins over 10.5 combined receptions (-115)

This prop bet combines two of the best offensive players in this game. Despite their undeniable skill levels, Jaylen Waddle and DeAndre Hopkins combine to average just under 9.5 receptions per game.

But I feel good about this pick because Hopkins is easily Will Levis’ most talented pass catcher, even if he’s a step slower than his prime self. I’m predicting Miami to get ahead early, which will likely come off Waddle contributing through the air.

If the Titans are playing from behind, they’ll have to air it out with Hopkins being the likely benefactor statistically. 11 combined receptions shouldn’t be a problem for two superb talents.

Packers to cover -6 point spread (-110)

Six points feels like a low amount for the Packers to be favored by. While they’ve found a way to play close games every week, I see them and the Giants as multiple tiers apart. New York being at home doesn’t count for much in my book either.

Jordan Love has been nothing short of excellent the last three weeks. While injuries are a concern for Green Bay, their depth is more talented than New York’s starters. I’ll give credit to New York winning two straight with Tommy DeVito under center.

But we just saw the Packers knock off the Chiefs on the road in primetime last time they were in action. Six points is an amount they should cover with ease against one of the NFL’s worst teams this season.

Jordan Love over 1.5 passing touchdowns (+110)

I was shocked to see odds of +110 for this prop considering Love has thrown two or more touchdowns in his last four games. Perhaps regression is anticipated by oddsmakers on this one, but I feel confident the 25 year old can easily cross this mark.

New York’s defense is below average in pass rush and in coverage. A.J. Dillon had his best game in a long time last week, but I’m still not convinced Green Bay won’t look to throw the ball heavily without Aaron Jones in the lineup.

Head coach Matt LaFleur has been masterful in his play calling recently as well. Two touchdowns through the air is the standard of play I expect from Love the rest of the season.

