A Kyle Larson top three finish among best NASCAR All-Star Race bets from North Wilkesboro Speedway

The 2024 NASCAR season takes a week off from points racing by conducting the annual All-Star race from North Wilkesboro Speedway. The field is much slimmer in this race than any other, with just 19 cars taking the track. See my best bets for this race on FanDuel below.

NASCAR All-Star Race best bets

Kyle Larson top three finish (+250)

I was surprised when I saw Larson is just the fourth most bet on driver to score a top three finish. Granted, Larson running the Indy 500 in one week could be taking away some of his focus on this race, but that doesn’t concern me enough not to make this bet.

Larson won last year’s All-Star race, and this is a type of track that favors his driving style. Not only that, but he dominated the race and has won three All-Star races at three different tracks. Larson has been as good as anyone in this sport his whole career, including this season.

Tyler Reddick vs Christopher Bell: Reddick (+112)

I was also surprised to see Reddick the underdog in this head-to-head prop with his Toyota teammate Bell. Reddick has been elite this season and is a threat to win every week no matter the track. Meanwhile, Bell has had his worse season since joining Joe Gibbs Racing despite his one win.

Not only has this season favored Reddick in seemingly every way, but he finished third last year in this race after starting 20th, while Bell finished 12th after starting seventh. This is a no-brainer for me, as I need to see Bell turn things around before betting on him.

Ross Chastain vs Ryan Blaney: Blaney (-142)

I agree with Blaney being the favored driver in this prop over Chastain. Neither driver has a win this season, but Blaney had been the flag bearer for Ford all season before Brad Keselowski finally broke Ford’s winless streak last week.

Blaney finished better than Chastain last year and has been building some momentum. Before getting caught up in a wreck last week, Blaney looked like a contender to win. Chastain hasn’t lived quite up to expectations this year, and I think Blaney is about to turn his season around.

Chase Elliot vs Martin Truex Jr: Elliot (-112)

Both drivers have odds of -112, as this is admittedly a more challenging prop to pick. Elliot finished fifth here last season while Truex ended up 14th. I think Elliot is a better bet to do good at this type of track than Truex.

Truex has had speed most of the season, but his results haven’t been where he wants. Elliot has been one of the most consistent drivers in the sport since the jump, and that consistency is what has me more comfortable picking him in this head-to-head.

