NASCAR Brickyard 400 best bets including top fives for Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin

One of NASCAR’s most anticipated races of the 2024 season is the Brickyard 400 which makes its return to the schedule after four years. I predict this race will see NASCAR’s best drivers excel, which is why Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin finishing well are two of my best bets from DraftKings.

NASCAR Brickyard 400 best bets

Kyle Larson top five finish: -125

Kyle Larson finished top ten in each of his first three Indianapolis starts. I was surprised to see an average finish of 25th in his next three races before NASCAR’s four year hiatus from this race. But Larson has grown into one of NASCAR’s elite drivers since joining Hendrick Motorsports with 20 wins since 2021.

Larson ran the Indy 500 earlier this year and was primed for a top ten finish before having to make an unscheduled pit stop. While he won’t be racing in an Indy car Sunday, having been on this track already could award some type of leg up on the competition.

I also like this bet because this race will come down to strategy calls by the crew chiefs as well. Cliff Daniels is a top five crew chief in NASCAR and someone I trust to put Larson in the right situation because he’s done it countless times throughout their partnership.

Denny Hamlin top five finish: -200

When discussing NASCAR’s elite drivers, Denny Hamlin is one of the first names brought up. There’s good reason he’s the odds-on favorite to win. He has five top fives at this track and finished top ten three other times.

Hamlin has found victory lane ten times since 2021 and is a threat every week. He’s in contention for the regular season championship and excelled last week at Pocono, which is as similar a track to Indianapolis as there is.

If having a reliable crew chief made me like Larson finishing top five, the same applies here. Chris Gabehart is one of the smartest crew chiefs in the sport and has a sharp mind that rarely steers Hamlin wrong.

Brad Keselowski top ten finish: -340

Between 2017 and 2020, Brad Keselowski was the man to beat at Indianapolis. He finished fourth or better in three of those four races and won one of them. Like Larson, this will be his first race at Indianapolis with his new team.

Keselowski has had a fascinating season. His lows have been low, but his highs have been remarkably high. He has a win and seven top fives this year. But he also has six finishes of 25th or worse.

All that being said, Keselowski has raced better than some of his recent results. He’s qualified well each of the last five weeks. Like Hamlin, he excelled at Pocono last week. A top ten seems very plausible for the most accomplished driver in the field at Indianapolis.

