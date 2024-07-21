NASCAR Brickyard 400 driver prop bets featuring Ryan Blaney beating out Martin Truex Jr

For the first time since 2020, NASCAR will run the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis. This is one of NASCAR’s biggest races of the season, and I have the best driver prop bets for you to consider wagering on below courtesy of DraftKings.

Best NASCAR Brickyard 400 driver prop bets

Ryan Blaney vs Martin Truex Jr: Blaney (-150)

Coming off last week’s win, Ryan Blaney appears to have found his grove. He’s won twice in the last five races and has placed outside the top ten just once in his last six.

Martin Truex Jr. hasn’t had a top five since the beginning of May. He’s placed eighth or better just twice in his last ten races. I think crew chief Cole Pearn does a disservice to Truex on strategy calls, and their car just hasn’t had elite speed this year.

Indianapolis is a strategy ran race which leaves me inclined to trust Blaney’s crew chief Jonathan Hassler more than Pearn. Truex has an experience edge, but Blaney has had the better cars all season which leads me to pick him in this prop.

Joey Logano vs Ty Gibbs: Logano (-125)

Before NASCAR’s All-Star race win on May 19th, alarm bells sounded over what was wrong with Joey Logano. Since he won that race, he won three weeks ago at Nashville and has three other finishes of sixth or better. Like the rest of the Ford team, Logano has found the speed he lacked in the beginning of the year.

We continue to wait for Ty Gibbs to break through and get a win, but he hasn’t been able to put it all together for one reason or another. He has just one top ten in his last seven races and is rarely one of the fastest Toyotas in the field throughout the course of an entire race.

I still have faith in Gibbs being a winner this season. But he’s never raced at Indianapolis on pavement like Logano. Ford has been bringing excellent cars as of late and I expect that to continue with the veteran Logano outracing the 22 year old Gibbs.

Chris Buescher vs Ross Chastain: Buescher (-155)

While picking the favorite in all three bets isn’t the most exciting or bold move, these drivers are favored for a reason. In this prop, I’m picking Chris Buescher more so because of how little I trust Ross Chastain given his season-long struggles.

Chastain’s speed in his cars has been middle of the road all season. He rarely has speed better than a tenth to 15th placed car, and crew chief Phil Surgeon hasn’t been doing him many favors. He has just three top tens in his last 17 races.

Buscher hasn’t exactly lit the world on fire, but he’s had three top fives in his last six races and has had better speed on the season.

