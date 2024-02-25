Brad Keselowski to take the checkered flag at Ambetter Health 400 in Atlanta among best bets

The Daytona 500 has come and gone with William Byron winning his 11th career race in controversial fashion. NASCAR heads to Atlanta this week where the racing package is incredibly similar to what we saw last week in Daytona.

Atlanta became a drafting track in 2023, and we saw last year that the pack isn’t always as tightly grouped as it is at Daytona. Below are some of my best bets for the Ambetter Health 400 on FanDuel, which has one of the best sportsbook promo codes to sign-up with.

NASCAR Cup Series best bets for Atlanta

(Sunday, 3:00 p.m. ET, FOX)

Brad Keselowski to win race (+1200)

Brad Keselowski has won 35 times in his cup career and is the 2012 series champion. But he hasn’t won since April of 2021 at Talladega and is looking to snap that streak at a track he finished second and sixth at last season.

Keselowski was strong at Daytona until getting the turned by eventual race winner William Byron in the big one. While it’s always difficult to pick the race winner, it feels like the stars are aligned for one of the elite drafting racers in the field.

Chase Elliot top three finish (+300)

If there’s anyone I feel strongest about spoiling Keselowski it’s the Georgia native Chase Elliot. NASCAR’s most popular driver is looking to end a winless streak in his own right dating back to Talladega in October of 2022.

Elliot finished 12th in his lone Atlanta start in 2023 but has one win (A race in which he won all three stages) and seven top tens at his home track as a whole. While Elliot only finished 14th at Daytona, he won stage one and ran inside the top ten for much of the race.

Elliot odds to win : +1000

Alex Bowman top ten finish (+125)

Yet another driver on a long winless streak is the Daytona 500 runner-up Alex Bowman, who could’ve come away with his first win since March of 2022 had he and Byron been able to finish the race without the caution.

Assuming Bowman has teammates like Elliot and Byron working with him, I can see the 48 car finishing inside the top ten. Bowman finished 14th and came in third place in stage two of last year’s March race. Odds of +125 are odds I’m willing to buy-low on.

Bowman odds to win: +2500

Joey Logano top ten finish (-150)

While I was surprised Bowman had the odds he did for a top ten finish, it’s not surprising to see Joey Logano at -150 to finish in the top ten. Logano won last year’s race where Keselowski finished second and led 11 laps in the summer race.

Logano is hands down one of the best drafting racers in the field. That was on display in Daytona where he won the pole and clearly had the best car but got caught up in the big one after leading the most laps in the race.

Logano odds to win: +1200

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.