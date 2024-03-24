Strong days from Tyler Reddick, Chase Elliot among best bets at NASCAR’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix

NASCAR hits its first road course of the 2024 season by returning to the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) for the running of the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix. Chase Elliot was the first winner at the track in the old gen car, while Ross Chastain and Tyler Reddick have won the two races taking place in the current gen car.

This is NASCAR’s shortest track lap wise, but the length of the track is 3.41 miles. With the stage all set, I give you my best bets I’m confident in for the running of NASCAR’s seventh race of the campaign (This includes the duel races at Daytona since points were awarded). I’m using FanDuel as my sportsbook of choice for this race.

NASCAR EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix best bets

Tyler Reddick top three finish (+130)

Not only did Tyler Reddick win last year at COTA, but he led 41 laps and also won stage two. Reddick is one of the best road racers in the field, as that’s where he excelled early on in his career before evolving into the complete driver he is now who’s a threat every week.

In three starts at COTA, the driver of the 45 has three top tens, an average finish of fifth, and an average starting position of 2.3. He’s the odds-on favorite to win the race and finish in the top three and I can’t disagree whatsoever.

Michael McDowell top ten finish (-120)

Michael McDowell is another good road course racer who has an average finish of 10.7 at COTA. Proof of this is in last season’s Indy road course where he won leading 54 of 82 laps. McDowell has qualified well this year with two poles but has an average finish of 17.3.

I think COTA provides a fantastic opportunity for McDowell to have a strong showing and even lead some laps. This is an aggressive team when it comes to pit road strategy, and I think that could play a role in a top ten finish for the 34 team.

Chase Elliot top ten finish (-300)

While odds of -300 might not sound enticing to bet on, this could be a good add to a parlay. It’s no secret Elliot has regressed in the current gen car. But in the old gen car, Elliot consistently dominated at road courses and was one of the drivers to beat.

Elliot missed COTA last season but finished fourth in 2022 in the current gen car. Elliot has shown top ten speed consistently this season but hasn’t yielded the results expected of a driver his caliber. Expect that to change with a good day Sunday.

My favorite drivers to win the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix from each manufacturer

Chevy: William Byron (+1000) is my pick from Chevy. Byron won at Watkins Glen last year and finished second at the Charlotte Roval. He also led 28 laps last year at COTA and finished fifth. Byron has been quiet outside of his Daytona win with just 15 laps led and an average finish of 20th in his last four races but has qualified well.

Ford: McDowell is the first Ford driver in the winner odds at +2000. Admittedly, the Ford camp gives me little confidence in them pulling out a win at COTA. McDowell is my pick for a lack of better options. Austin Cindric is a big underdog at +2500 and has mostly struggled in his career, but he has been one of the most consistent drivers in the field at COTA.

Toyota: As much as I could get cute with it, it’s hard not to pick against Reddick (+400) here. If there’s anyone in the Toyota field I like to challenge Reddick, it’s Ty Gibbs (+1200). Gibbs was the car to beat last week and has been super impressive not just this season but in his three races at COTA between the cup and Xfinity series (4.3 average finish).

