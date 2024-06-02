NASCAR Enjoy Illinois 300 best bets including a bounce back for Kyle Busch

NASCAR races on an 1.25 mile track Sunday with the running of the Enjoy Illinois 300. Last year’s race was won by Kyle Busch, who dominated at the front of the pack much of the day. Busch is featured in one of my best bets for the running of this year’s race below from FanDuel.

NASCAR Enjoy Illinois 300 best bets

Kyle Busch top ten finish (-180)

Last year’s Enjoy Illinois 300 was the peak of Busch’s tenure with Richard Childress Racing thus far. He won stage one, finished second in stage two, and won the race while leading 121 laps. Busch hasn’t won since then, and 2024 has been a disappointing season.

Busch has qualified well this year, but penalties and mistakes from him and his crew have been costly. That said, he’s due for a top ten. He’s finished 15th and 27th in the last two points races. But he notched three top tens out of the four races before that at traditional tracks.

Martin Truex Jr top five finish (+110)

My biggest leap of faith this week is a top five finish for Martin Truex Jr. Similarly to how Busch has performed well at 1.25 or 1.5 mile tracks this year, those are Truex’s bread and butter. Truex was a top five car all race at this track last year and is due for a big day.

Truex has also gone without a top ten in his last two points races. He hasn’t won yet this season, but he’s also been a very strong qualifier. Some bad breaks on pit strategy have hurt his results. But this feels like a great week for him to bounce back.

Alex Bowman top ten finish (+200)

I continue to be jaw dropped at the odds FanDuel gives Alex Bowman finishing top ten on a weekly basis. While his finish last year was disappointing, he ran well. Bowman has since been the most consistent driver in the field this year, and he’s regularly being slept on.

Despie a top ten in his last five point races and eight of his last ten, nobody is talking about how good he’s been. While it’d be nice to see him lead more laps and win, I’ll gladly take this value.

Tyler Reddick top ten finish (-230)

Although Tyler Reddick didn’t finish last year’s race, he drove from the back of the pack all the way to the front. That’s a common theme for Reddick every week no matter where he races. He moves through the field rapidly every week and regularly has a ton of speed.

Before his excellent race last week, Reddick went three straight points races without a top ten. I expect him to build off last week and earn another good finish as one of the elite drivers in the next gen era of NASCAR.

