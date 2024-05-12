NASCAR Goodyear 400 best bets for throwback race at Darlington

NASCAR fans can enjoy what should be a fun race at Darlington, as well as the sport having its throwback race where tributes to the past are common across paint schemes.

I have three best bets from FanDuel for the running of the Goodyear 400, including a wager on last year’s two Darlington winners William Byron and Kyle Larson.

NASCAR Goodyear 400 best bets

William Byron top five finish (-105)

I was surprised when I saw these odds and instantly knew this would be a good bet. Byron won here in May last year and finished fourth in September. In his last seven races at Darlington, Byron has four top fives and five top tens.

Although Byron has three wins to his name this season, he’s finished 23rd and 33rd in the last two weeks. He’s been hanging out mid pack for the last month and is due for a bounce back that I think will come to fruition this week.

Chris Buescher top ten finish (-110)

After three wins in 2023, Chris Buescher has yet to find victory lane in 2024. Between the second and seventh races of the season, he finished top ten all but once. He then went four weeks where his average finish was 18th before finishing second last week in the closest finish in NASCAR history.

While Ford has struggled mightily this year, Buescher has had moments where he reminds everyone how solid a driver he is. Buescher finished third here in September, and I’ll happily take odds of -110 and asking for a respectable finish.

Kyle Busch top ten finish (-175)

Boom or bust is how I would describe how Kyle Busch’s 2024 season. He has three top tens in his last four races. But he’s finished in the 20s five times and hasn’t consistently been a threat running in the top ten until the last few weeks.

But now that Busch has started to show speed (long run speed most importantly) at the types of track like he’ll run at Darlington, I’m willing to take a chance on him finishing top ten. It’ll be important his team executes on pit road, as that’s hurt Busch a lot this year. Busch finished 11th and seventh here last season.

Kyle Larson vs Denny Hamlin matchup: Larson (-124)

If you ask a NASCAR fan who the best drivers in the sport have been the last few years, Larson and Denny Hamlin are likely to be two of their first answers. Larson has two wins (Including last week) and six top fives this season. Hamlin has three wins and four top fives.

Not only did Larson win here last year, but he impressively finished second or third in five of six races at Darlington earlier in his career. While Hamlin has four Darlington wins, I’m going with Larson this time.

