NASCAR Grant Park 165 best bets from Chicago Street Course highlighted by Tyler Reddick

The most unique and one of a kind race taking place this season goes down Sunday in the form of the Grant Park 165 from the Chicago Street Course. Last season saw Shane Van Gisbergen win in his debut race in NASCAR.

With only one Chicago Street Course race to look back on, this is a fascinating race to try and predict. I’ve gathered my best bets from DraftKings below for you to consider wagering on.

NASCAR Grant Park 165 best bets

Austin Cindric vs AJ Allmendinger: Allmendinger (-165)

I’m not surprised that AJ Allmendinger’s heavily favored over Austin Cindric (+120) in this head-to-head prop. Allmendinger shines on road courses or tracks like Chicago as evidenced by his three career road course wins and his 13.2 average finish in his last 18 road course starts.

To Cindric’s credit, his average finish in 16 road course starts isn’t far behind at 15.9. He also finished sixth last year compared to Allmendinger’s 17th place result. But ultimately, I’m riding with Allmendinger’s expertise to come through as his finish last year wasn’t indicative of the race he ran.

Joey Logano vs Kyle Busch: Logano (-110)

Joey Logano’s price in this head-to-head prop feels like a steal. Logano has surprisingly struggled this season but is coming off a win. He’s had some better results as of late with three finishes of sixth or better in his last five races.

Kyle Busch is experiencing the worst season of his legendary career. He hasn’t placed top ten in a points race since May 5th. While Busch has raced better than Logano at road courses in his career, Busch just hasn’t had a good car in a long time. Busch finished sixth here last year while Logano was eighth.

Tyler Reddick vs Ty Gibbs: Reddick (-165)

Since 2021, Tyler Reddick hss the third best average finish on road courses in NASCAR at 11.5 He has three wins and 15 top tens in 20 races. While he finished poorly at Chicago in 2023, there’s nobody I’d feel better about betting on in a road course race than Reddick.

Ty Gibbs (+120 in this prop) has all the potential you can want in a driver, but he’s still yet to find victory lane. Despite that, Gibbs excelled at Chicago as a rookie last season with a ninth place finish. He’s always performed well at unusual style of races like Chicago, but him only having one top five finish in his last 13 races doesn’t inspire much confidence in me.

Tyler Reddick top three finish (+170)

In addition to liking Reddick’s chances of finishing better than Gibbs, I like the chances of him finishing top three in this race due to reasons I documented already as it relates to his dominance on road courses.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.