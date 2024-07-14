NASCAR Great American Getaway 400 best bets from Pocono Raceway includes a Denny Hamlin top 5 finish

One of NASCAR’s most unique tracks is Pocono where the Great American Getaway 400 will be raced Sunday. I scoured FanDuel and found some best bets for you to place on the race with the likes of Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch being included.

NASCAR Great American Getaway 400 best bets

Denny Hamlin top five finish (-155)

NASCAR’s king of Pocono is Denny Hamlin, who has seven wins in 34 starts. He’s finished top five in 15 of those 34 starts and top ten in 22 of them. No matter the generation of car, Hamlin has been the man to beat at Pocono.

I was surprised to see -155 odds for this prop given how dominant Hamlin’s been at Pocono. But Hamlin has gone five races in a row without a top ten, which likely contributes to this price. Hamlin is due for a bounce back week, and this is the perfect track for him to make that happen.

Alex Bowman top ten finish (+130)

Last week’s winner Alex Bowman has been as consistent as anyone in NASCAR all season. He scored top tens in seven of nine races between March and May. Although he’s scored just two top tens in his last six races, Bowman’s qualified well and has just got caught in some bad luck on pit cycles or with engine failures.

But Pocono has been kind to Bowman, especially since 2021. In the last four races here, his average finish of 10.8 is ninth best in the sport. He won here in 2021. These +130 odds make the prospect of this wager hitting that much more enticing.

Another wager involving Bowman I like is him winning his head-to-head wager (-138) over Bubba Wallace (+108). Wallace has been off on speed, execution, and strategy all season. Pocono is one of his best tracks, but I need to see him put together a full race of having speed and execution before betting on him.

Ryan Blaney vs Kyle Busch: Busch (+148)

On first glance, picking Kyle Busch over Ryan Blaney in this prop might sound crazy. After all, Busch’s top ten last week was his first since May 5th. But Busch is the next-best driver in the field at Pocono historically behind Hamlin.

Busch has won here four times and has finished top ten in 18 of his 36 starts here. While it’s been a rough season for Busch, I think Pocono offers him a race to get right and build off last week’s top ten.

Pocono has been fairly kind to Blaney as well, but he only has one win in comparison to Busch’s four. His last two races here have been rough with finishes of 30th or worse. He’s been the better driver all season compared to Busch, but I’m willing to bank on a bounce back day for the future hall of famer.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.