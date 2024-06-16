NASCAR Iowa Corn 350 best bets featuring three former Xfinity Series winners

For the first time in the NASCAR Cup Series, racing will be conducted at Iowa Speedway. This is a small 7/8 mile track, which classifies it as a short track. However, some drivers in the field have driven this track in the Xfinity or Craftsman Truck series, where races were held through 2019.

With all that build up out of the way and in mind, here are my best bets for the first NASCAR Cup Series race at Iowa Speedway from FanDuel. As always, odds are subject to change.

NASCAR Iowa Corn 350 best bets

Christopher Bell top five finish: -180

Christopher Bell won two Xfinity series races held at Iowa in 2018 and 2019. That’s something to go off for a track many drivers in the field have never competed at. Bell has unquestionably been one of the fastest cars on the track every week, but he’s had bad luck.

If we assume Bell will bring the speed he’s shown all year, we have to bank on no mistakes or misfortunes. He’s finished top ten in three straight races and has led 170 combined laps. He could’ve easily won Gateway following his Coca Cola 600 win if not for a blown engine.

Not to mention, 12.6 is his career average on short tracks in his career. That’s the best of any track type.

William Byron top ten finish: -200

After five straight top tens, William Byron has slumped since the end of April. He finished 30th or worse twice in his last six point races. He finished 19th and 23rd while earning no stage points in two others.

While he was strong at Darlington and Charlotte, an average finish of 18.3 is lesser than what’s expected of him following nine wins since the start of 2023. That all said, odds of -220 for a bounce back race are something I’m jumping at.

Considering he won the Xfinity race in 2017 and truck race in 2016. His respectable 15.3 average finish at short tracks makes me like this bet too.

Chase Briscoe: top ten finish +170

While the two bets above are ones I feel are safe, this is admittedly a wild card. Chase Briscoe is a risky driver to bet on due to his equipment at Stewart-Haas being subpar. But Briscoe won the final Xfinity race at Iowa in 2019, so he has a leg up over some drivers.

Despite his equipment, Briscoe had been impressive before the last few weeks. Between March 10th and May 12th, his average finish was 12.6. His last three weeks have been disappointing, but that means it could be a wise time to bank on a bounce back.

With time running out this season for Briscoe to audition for a job next year, the pressure of needing to get better results could help mold a strong finish this week.

