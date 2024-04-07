Best bets for NASCAR’s Cook Out 400 from Martinsville Speedway

NASCAR races yet another short track Sunday in the Cook Out 400 from Martinsville Speedway. Kyle Larson and Ryan Blaney were the winners of last year’s races. Larson has one win this year while Blaney is still looking for his first.

Below are my best bets for Martinsville from FanDuel Sportsbook, which are highlighted by a strong day from Ford after a rough start to the 2024 campaign.

NASCAR Martinsville best bets for the Cook Out 400

Winning manufacturer: Ford (+210)

There’s good reason why FanDuel has Ford behind Chevy and Toyota in the odds for winning manufacturer. After all, Ford has yet to win a race this season and have seen its three biggest drivers all struggle throughout races in Blaney, Joey Logano, and Brad Keselowski.

But Logano had his best race of the season last week at Richmond, Keselowski had his best race of the season three weeks ago at Bristol, and Blaney won last year at Martinsville and led laps at Bristol off the pole position.

Martinsville marks the eighth race of the season, and Ford is due for its first trip to victory lane. The Toyota camp will be very tough to defeat as it has dominated short tracks, but I think Ford has the guys to do so in Blaney and Logano.

Ryan Blaney top three finish (+230)

While I think Blaney has a strong chance to get his first win of the year, I feel more comfortable giving some wiggle room on him scoring a top three finish instead at still good odds.

Although the reigning champion hasn’t received the results expected of him yet, he’s been a solid car and overall the most consistent Ford driver in a season where Ford has simply lacked speed compared to its competitors.

This also feels like a good bet due to Blaney’s strong overall history at Martinsville. He’s finished top five in eight of his last 12 starts, and his average finish here is best out of all the tracks he’s started five or more times at.

Joey Logano top five finish (+150)

Martinsville also happens to be one of Logano’s best tracks as evidenced by seven finishes sixth or better in his last eight starts at the track. He’s always been a threat and a top five finish should be a reasonable ask.

As I noted earlier, Logano finished second at Richmond last week. Although he didn’t get a good result at Bristol, he still qualified well and led a few laps. Each of the last three races has seen Logano improve his finish from 22nd, to 11th, to second.

Picking a winner from each manufacturer

Chevy: Kyle Larson (+700) and William Byron (+1200) have dueled all season in this spot, but my pick for this week is Larson who has ran more consistently than Byron despite having one less win this season.

Ford: Blaney is my pick at +700 odds to get the job done. He’s done a good job making the most out of average cars this year, so if he gets a good car he will be a threat and likely lead a lot of laps.

Toyota: Martin Truex Jr at +650 odds is my pick from Toyota. After coming up just short in heartbreaking fashion last week due to an untimely caution, I think Truex could get the job done at a track he’s won at three times since 2019.

