Back Christopher Bell to have another fast car as NASCAR departs on Nashville Ally 400

The 2024 NASCAR season races another short track at Nashville with the running of the Nashville Ally 400. Since 2021, Kyle Larson, Chase Elliot, and Ross Chastain have won this race.

If you’re looking for some bets to place for this race, look no further than the three wagers below all coming from FanDuel.

NASCAR Nashville Ally 400 best bets

Christopher Bell top five finish: -135

When discussing the best drivers of this era in NASCAR, Christopher Bell should be in the discussion. Bell has five top tens in a row and three wins. In four short track starts, he has three top tens.

Since 2022, Bell has regularly been one of the fastest drivers in the sport. If it weren’t for an engine failure in last year’s finale, he could’ve very well won the championship. While top five is a tough ask compared to a top ten bet, I trust Bell here.

Joey Logano top ten finish: -130

Ford hasn’t been able to keep up with the other manufacturers at times this year, but they’ve excelled at short tracks. Joey Logano has had a down year for his standards, but short tracks have been where we’ve seen him at his best this year.

In his last three short track races, Logano finished sixth twice and second once. New Hampshire wasn’t a short track last week, but we see Logano race in the top ten all day until getting into an accident. This bet is a risk given Logano’s season-long issues, but it being a short track inspires confidence in me.

Josh Berry top ten finish: +270

Josh Berry being included here is due to him being incredibly impressive on short tracks thus far. He’s finished seventh, 11th, and 12th in three of his four short track runs this year and has also raced incredibly well at tracks that just fall shy of being a short track such as New Hampshire last week.

Rodney Childress is one of the best crew chiefs in the sport and has found apparent chemistry with Berry as evidenced by three top tens in his last six races. If you don’t want to include this in a parlay, the odds can get you a nice payout even if you just throw a couple dollars at it.

Ross Chastain top ten finish: -360

Chastain is the only former winner on this list which explains why his odds are so short for a top ten finish. I include this bet because Chastain’s finished top five in all three races here while leading 103 laps doing so.

Chastain has just two top fives but seven top tens. He’s been a top ten driver all season but needs a touch more speed to get over the hump. With no finish worse than 12th in his last six races, I like the chances of this bet hitting.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.