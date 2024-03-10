Christopher Bell top five finish among best NASCAR Phoenix Shriners Children’s 500 bets

We’ve had three different winners over the first three weeks of the 2024 NASCAR season. Is this a trend that can continue? Given the competition in the field this year, I certainly think it can.

Oddsmakers on FanDuel would disagree with me, as Kyle Larson and William Byron are the odds-on favorites to win after already winning in Las vegas and Daytona, respectively. Byron and Ross Chastain were the winners in last year’s Spring and Fall races.

NASCAR Phoenix best bets for the fourth race of the 2024 season

(Sunday, 3:30 p.m. ET, FOX)

Christopher Bell top five finish (+150)

After blowing a rotor on lap 109 in Phoenix last season, Christopher Bell was the first from the Championship Four drivers to fall. Before that race, Bell had finished top ten in four of his previous five Phoenix races and was a top five car the entirety of the Spring race.

Bell finished third at Daytona but placed 34th and 33rd in the last two race. That said, Bell looked like a car to beat entering last week and worked his way through the field multiple times.

Toyota showed strength in Las Vegas, and Bell is more than capable of a good run as long as he doesn’t beat himself.

Brad Keselowski top ten finish (+100)

The winless drought continues for Brad Keselowski, who has yet to place top ten this season. Since founding RFK Racing, Keselowski’s finishes at Phoenix have been poor. But between 2012 and 2021, he had three finishes outside the top 15 in 20 races.

After consecutive 33rd place finishes in Daytona and Atlanta, Keselowski was a non-factor most of last week. But his car came to life in the final stage which led to him finishing 13th after working his way back from the mid 20′s.

With a week of prepping for the same type of track, it could be a good day for the driver of the number six.

Tyler Reddick top ten finish (-180)

Few NASCAR drivers fascinate me more than Tyer Reccick. Redick has continued to get better each season, which was evident on 1.5 mile tracks in 2023. While his Fall race was uneventful, he finished fifth in stages one and two and third overall in last year’s Spring race.

Last week was a standout performance from Reddick, as he was the biggest competition to Larson all day by finishing second in all three stages. Consistency and not beating themselves are what Reddick and his young team continue to work on.

As long as there are no pit road issues like last week in Las Vegas, a top ten for Reddick feels very doable.

NASCAR Phoenix best bet to win the Shriners Children’s 500

Ross Chastain to win (+800)

Chastain has the fourth shortest odds to win on one of his best race tracks. Since Trackhouse Racing’s 2022 breakout season, Chastain has finished in the top three in three of the four Phoenix races. He dominated last year’s Fall race and accumulated a lot of stage points in each race.

Chastain has shown top ten speed this season and notched his second top ten in three races last week with a fourth place finish. We also know Chastain and crew chief Matt McCall will do whatever it takes to win include gambling on pit road which paid off for them in Las Vegas.

