Christoper Bell finishing in top 3 among best bets for the Toyotas Owner 400 in Richmond

NASCAR makes its return to Richmond Motor Speedway where Kyle Larson and Chris Buescher are the reigning champions after winning in the spring and summer of last year’s respective races.

It’s fitting that this race is the Toyotas Owner 400 as the four odds on favorites to win are all Toyota drivers. Of the four, Christopher Bell and Denny Hamlin are tied at +430 on FanDuel as the most bet on drivers to win. See what my best bets are for this race below.

NASCAR Richmond best bets

Christopher Bell top three finish (+120)

Christopher Bell has been one of the field’s most impressive drivers to me thus far. Bell has both grown as a driver and has consistently been the fastest of the Joe Gibbs camp. That’s evident with his Phoenix win, a third place at Daytona, and a top ten at Bristol. He also could’ve very likely won at COTA last week with a couple of more laps.

Bell has led laps in all but two races this year and has started 13th or better in all but one race. In six Richmond races under Gibbs, Bell has five finishes of sixth or better. Until Bell’s speed falls off, it’s hard to pick against him being among the most dominant cars in the field each and every week.

Martin Truex Jr top three finish (+170)

If Bell is one of the most impressive drivers, Martin Truex Jr. has to be considered the most consistent driver in the field. He’s the point leader despite not yet finding victory lane, but that could change soon. Truex has placed top ten in the last four races and hasn’t finished worse than 15th this season.

Richmond has been kind to Truex in the past, as he won three of three of the last five races in the old gen car and finished second and fifth in the other two. He’s always led a lot of laps at this track, and it feels like a statement race is in order for Truex who has ran well but been overshadowed by his teammates thus far.

Joey Logano top ten finish (+100)

Joey Logano has had a 2024 season to forget. He has just one top ten and an average finish of 25.4 in his other five races. He hasn’t had the ideal car in terms of speed or handling since we left the restrictor plate tracks of Daytona and Atlanta.

Richmond hasn’t been kind to Logano in terms of winning, but he has led a lot of laps and earned a ton of stage points at the track. He’s finished no worse than seventh in six of the last seven races at Richmond, and odds of +100 can be a good value for a reasonable ask of a driver Logano’s caliber.

NASCAR Richmond best bets: Picking a driver to win from each manufacturer

Chevrolet: Kyle Larson (+900) is my pick from Chevy, as he won last year in the spring with a dominant run in which he led 93 laps. His track history at Richmond is very inconsistent however, so I can’t fault you for considering someone like Kyle Busch (+1500) here either.

Ford: Brad Keselowski (+1300) is second in odds for the Ford camp, and I think he has a good shot at breaking his winless streak of over 100 races. He led 102 laps and won stage two in the summer last year, and his two best races came at Bristol and Phoenix this year.

Toyota: I’m going to go with Truex (+600) as my pick from the Toyota camp. While Gibbs, Hamlin, and Bell have all had a week or two where they struggle and get a poor result, Truex has been as rock solid as you can ask. He’s destined for victory lane sooner than later.

