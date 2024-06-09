NASCAR Toyota Save Mart 350 best bets from Sonoma including Martin Truex Jr.

NASCAR runs its second road course race of the 2024 season with the Toyota Save Mart 350 from Sonoma. This track is synonymous with Martin Truex Jr., who has four wins and has dominated at this track during his career. See my best bets for the race with odds coming from FanDuel.

NASCAR Toyota Save Mart 350 best bets

Martin Truex Jr. top five finish: (-125)

As I noted already, Truex has won here four times. That includes last season where he led 51 laps and was the car to beat. Road courses have always been a strong suit for Truex as he showed at COTA this year with a tenth place finish.

Truex has finished outside the top ten in his last three points races. He’s yet to win this season, but that can change this week. While no bet is ever a sure thing, this bet feels as good as it gets going into the race. Truex is the odds-on favorite to win at +600.

Daniel Suarez top ten finish: (+105)

Daniel Suarez doesn’t often find his way onto my best bets pieces because he primarily shines at restrictor plate and road courses. Since Suarez’s win at Atlanta in race two of the season, he’s only finished top ten once and has ran in the back of the pack.

But Suarez has an 11.7 finish in his last three Sonoma races including one win. In six career starts, his average finish of 13.8 is still impressive. This pick is probably the riskiest pick on this list, but it’s worth throwing a few bucks on for these odds.

Michael McDowell top ten finish (-180)

Michael McDowell is also expected to perform well here. McDowell banked top tens and three stage wins in his last two Sonoma races. Since 2021, Sonoma is his third best track for average finish while other road courses, Indy and COTA, are respectively fourth and 11th.

The season has been a perplexing one for McDowell, who broke through as a more consistent all-around driver last year. He went seven races without a top ten before getting two in a row. He’s since struggled the last two races, but a top ten is a reasonable aks here.

Gibbs vs Busch match up: Gibbs (-215)

While the odds for this bet aren’t enticing, this bet feels like a home run. Ty Gibbs has been quiet this season. While I’d like to see him finally get a win and be a bit more aggressive, he’s at least been solid. I also know road courses are his bread and butter.

Meanwhile, Kyle Busch has had a noisy season for all the wrong reasons as he’s amidst what might end up being the worst season of his career. I’m selling as much as possible on Busch, which is why it’s worth taking Gibbs here despite the odds.

