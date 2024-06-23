NASCAR USA Today 301 best bets from New Hampshire Motor Speedway

With just nine races left until the 2024 NASCAR playoffs began, the field will race at New Hampshire for the first time this season. As drivers look to punch their tickets to the playoffs, the intensity will only increase with each race.

All that being said, below are my best bets for NASCAR’s running of the USA Today 301 from FanDuel with the 2022 series champion leading things off.

NASCAR USA Today 301 best bets

Joey Logano top ten finish (-300)

Every elite driver in NASCAR has a handful of tracks they excel at. When I think of New Hampshire, I think of Joey Logano. Although he only won once here in 2014, he’s finished top ten in nine of 13 races since.

He’s as consistent as they come at this track and is coming off a week at Iowa (which was a similar length track) where he had top five speed all day and finished sixth. Logano is in danger of missing the playoffs, but this should be a second straight get right race for him.

Chase Elliot top ten finish (-210)

It’s been documented more with each passing week how incredibly consistent Chase Elliot’s 2024 season has been. His average finish of 9.1 is by far and away the best in NASCAR. He’s also the only driver with top 20s in all 17 races.

In his last six races here, he’s alternated between top tens and having average runs. But he’s earned a on of stage points and has led laps in four of his last six runs. These odds feel like a bargain for this prop on a driver as elite as Elliot this season.

Christopher Bell vs Martin Truex Jr.: Truex Jr. (-112)

Christopher Bell is coming off a week where he finished fourth and was the odds-on favorite going in. Bell is an odds-on favorite to win again this week. Martin Truex Jr. finished 15th last week while dealing with a frustrating car. He’s tied with Bell as being the odds-on favorite this week.

Bell has one win at New Hampshire in four starts with two top fives. He was one of the best cars last year but had a poor finish. Truex has always been dominant at New Hampshire as he’s finished top ten in nine of his last 11 runs here.

I go with Truex in this prop because of his experience advantage. Even way before Truex started to breakout in the mid 2010′s, he was always elite here. Bell also has an unpredictable factor of equipment failures, pit road issues, or bad luck that make it a little harder to trust him.

