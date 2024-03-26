The Phillies are worth the bet to win the National League pennant in 2024

The Philadelphia Phillies are taking another kick at the can with a core lineup that reached at least the NLCS in each of the past two seasons.

It’s still a roster that can produce steady runs, has made considerable progress in the field, and projects to have one of the most comprehensive pitching staffs in baseball.

But the Dodgers followed up another failed run with more than $1 billion in offseason spending while the Braves look to replicate their eye-popping 2023 numbers.

I’d peg the Phillies as NL pennant favorites any other year, but this is the one where an overcrowded market makes the battle-tested team a good value bet to make.

Let’s jump into why we should consider an investment on the Phillies to win the pennant over the popular alternatives.

Philadelphia Phillies to win NL pennant (+800 FanDuel)

Even though the Phillies weren’t able to acquire any of the blue-chip arms on the market, I still think they are a candidate for the best pitching rotation in baseball.

Aaron Nola is locked in for another seven years with Zach Wheeler behind him, both ranking in the top 15 of qualified 2023 pitchers in xFIP.

Ranger Suárez sports a profile that is good enough to suffice as a No. 1 in lesser staffs around the league.

This rotation ranked second last year in starting pitching WAR at 16.4, which was 0.2 beneath the Dodgers.

Taijuan Walker’s health will be worth monitoring throughout the season. His 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings last year was a key boost to the rotation, but the Phillies have the bullpen support to contend with either the Dodgers or Braves.

» READ MORE: Bet on this Phillies win total prop before the 2024 MLB season begins

The Phillies’ 2.23 postseason bullpen ERA ranked second and was a critical reason for why the Braves fell to them in the divisional series.

We know that offense can be conjured from all spots of this lineup; six players hit 20 home runs and the Phillies led the postseason in wRC+

I think the optics of the Dodgers and Braves distracts from the Phillies’ capabilities in this market. With that being said, I’m avoiding the expensive prices on Los Angeles and Atlanta and taking the +800 value on this poised Phillies club.

I’d also still consider the Phillies’ World Series price, which has risen to as high as +1500 in the offseason’s progression.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.