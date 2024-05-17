Back Zach Wheeler to pick up the win for the Phillies against NL East foe Nationals on Friday

Looking to shake off an ugly 6-5 inning loss to the Mets, the Phillies send Zack Wheeler to the mound Friday night at Citizens Bank Park in Game 1 of a three-game set against the Nationals.

Taijuan Walker managed to record just 10 outs in Thursday’s loss, which forced Rob Thomson to use six relievers in the 11-inning game.

That makes it good timing for a Wheeler start, as he has been a workhorse this season, averaging 5.9 innings per game.

Let’s take a look at Friday’s matchup and explain why we’re all in on the Phillies’ veteran right-hander despite his team coming off a brutal loss.

Nationals vs. Phillies odds

Money line: Nationals +195, Phillies -238 Run Line: Nationals +1.5 (-108), Phillies -1.5 (-112) Total: Over 7.5 (-102), Under 7.5 (-118)

Nationals vs. Phillies prediction

Despite an ugly six-run blowup last time out versus the Marlins, Wheeler is still the betting favorite to win the National League MVP (+300 at bet365). He has pitched to an xFIP of 2.88, with an xERA of 2.77. He has been hard-hit only 35.3.% of the time and improved his strikeout rate to 30%.

After an overachieving start to the season, the Nationals have come down to Earth recently. Over the last 14 days, they have hit to a wRC+ of 86, with a strikeout rate of 23.3%. Their .633 OPS in that span ranks 28th, and they have made soft contact 18.5% of the time.

The Phillies own a league-leading wRC+ of 130 over the last month of action. They have displayed strong plate discipline with a 0.48 BB/K, and they also own a league-leading 35.4% hard-hit in that span.

While the loss of Trea Turner obviously hurts, the Phillies feature seven regular starters with offensive wRC+ ratings of 105 or greater.

If there’s one knock on all of those impressive offensive numbers, it’s that the Phillies’ offense has faced a softer-than-average slate of opposing pitching staffs. And they get another below-average pitching matchup on Friday with Jake Irvin taking the mound for the Nationals.

Irvin owns a strong ERA of 3.55 this season, but he appears to be a clear candidate for negative regression. His hard-hit rate is up considerably at 47.1% compared to his 2023 mark, yet opponents own a BABIP of only .279. His xERA sits at 4.72, and he holds an xFIP of 3.57.

Since the start of last season, Irvin has allowed an average exit velocity of 90.8 mph. He has improved his walk rate from 10.2% to 4.2% year over year, and owns a Location+ rating of 106.

While he has made some improvements, he should still trend to having an ERA above 4.50 moving forward.

Nationals vs. Phillies pick

Wheeler has been consistently finishing five innings, consistently putting himself in position to record victories.

He should fare well versus a struggling Nationals lineup, and will likely get some run support as a red-hot Phillies lineup takes on Irvin.

At -115, I see value backing Wheeler to record his fifth win of the season on Friday night.

Best bet: Zach Wheeler to record a win (-115, bet365 | Play to -120)

