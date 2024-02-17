Bet on Mac McClung to repeat as 2024 Slam Dunk Champion during Saturday’s All-Star Weekend events

The NBA All-Star weekend is always a fun watch with a wide range of events such as the three-point contest, slam dunk contest, and other events. It can also be fun to bet on these events.

You’ll find betting markets for every contest taking place across the best NBA betting sites. For this piece, I’m using FanDuel for my odds, picks, and predictions.

2024 NBA All-Star Weekend Contests odds, picks, & predictions: Three-point contest

Eight players will compete in the three-point contest, and Damian Lillard is the odds-on favorite at +410 to win. Tyrese Haliburton (+450), Trae Young (+550), and Malik Beasley (+650) make up the rest of the top four favorites.

Lauri Markkanen and Karl-Anthony Towns are +700 each while Donovan Mitchell and Jalen Brunson are both +750. Personally, I don’t agree with Lillard being the odds-on favorite. I don’t think he’s worthy of being an All-Star starter either.

He’s shooting just 34.1% from deep this year. In his last ten games, that mark is just 31.7%. My pick to win is Young, who is 37.1% from deep this season on the second most three-point attempts of his career.

If you’re looking to bet on one of the four underdogs, Jalen Brunson and his 41.1% clip from downtown this year is a pick I can endorse at +750 odds.

2024 NBA All-Star Weekend Contests odds, picks, & predictions: Slam dunk contest

Reigning champion Mac McClung is by far and away the odds-on favorite at -190 to repeat. It helps that two of his competitors in Jacob Toppin (+600) and Jamie Jaquez Jr. (+650) have just 24 combined career dunks (Then again, McClung only has three).

Jaylen Brown is the lone superstar player in this contest with odds of +420. I find it fascinating that Brown has 342 dunks in his career while his three competitors combine for just 27.

As much as I want to pick Brown for his better odds, I think McClung will come out victorious due to having the most athleticism and his performance last year being one of the greatest we’ve ever seen.

2024 NBA All-Star Weekend Contests odds, picks, & predictions: Skills contest

This is the toughest contest to predict, and FanDuel’s tight odds reflect that. Team Top Picks (+140) are favored slightly over Team All-Stars (+180) and Team Pacers (+190).

A team relay, passing competition, and shooting competition are what make up this contest. The shooting competition is worth 200 points while the other two are each worth 100.

My pick is Team All-Stars, as they have elite handling, quickness, and shooting in their trio of Scottie Barnes, Tyrese Maxey, and Trae Young.

2024 NBA All-Star Weekend Contests odds, picks, & predictions: Sabrina vs Steph: Three Point Shootout

Steph Curry is the greatest shooter in the history of basketball and is -230 to take down the reigning WNBA three-point contest winner Sabrina Ionescu (+176).

If you aren’t familiar with Ionescu, she knocked down 20 straight shots in last year’s contest while making 25 of 27 total. She made 44.8% of her 286 three point attempts last season after being just 33.3% the year before.

She will be shooting from NBA range, which gives Curry an edge. Because of that, it feels hard to pick against Curry in this setting. But Ionescu will still look to make a name for herself and take down one of the greatest players in NBA history.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.