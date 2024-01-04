NBA best bets for TNT doubleheader Thursday including vintage Steph Curry game

Although just two games are being played Thursday, you can find interesting betting markets to wager on in both the Bucks vs Spurs and Nuggets vs Warriors. I’ve gathered some of my NBA best bets to consider wagering on for this doubleheader being broadcast on TNT.

I’ve used one of the best NBA betting sites in BetMGM to gather my wagers. Click here to read about the BetMGM bonus code you can sign up with if you’re new to the platform.

NBA best bets for Spurs vs Bucks

Victor Wembanyama under 8.5 rebounds (+100)

The number one overall pick came out strong until the middle of December at rebounding. He notched double digit rebounds in a nine of ten game stretch before his Dec. 21 game against the Bulls. That was the first of five straight games under seven boards.

While positive regression is anticipated, I don’t like Victor Wembanyama having to compete with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez for boards.

Milwaukee isn’t an elite rebounding team in terms of rebound rate, but they’re good enough to make me take the under on Wembanyama.

Giannis Antetokounmpo under 34.5 points (-115)

Giannis Antetokounmpo is once again having an MVP-caliber season with the fourth most points per game in the NBA (30.8). The Spurs are one of the NBA’s worst defenses statistically, so you’d think the “Greek Freak” has a recipe for exceeding 35 points, right?

If this number was 30.5 I’d possibly take the over, but asking for 35 points is too much. If Milwaukee takes a big lead, they could elect to rest their franchise player.

Antetokounmpo also played the role of distributor against the Spurs in his last meeting. He only scored 11 points on 33% efficiency, but he made up for it with 14 rebounds and 16 assists.

» READ MORE: Bet on Blue Jackets as live underdogs against Flyers Thursday night at Wells Fargo Center

NBA best bets for Nuggets vs Warriors

Stephen Curry over 27.5 points (-130)

One of the greatest scorers in NBA history is still averaging 27.6 points per game despite getting inconsistently poor help from his teammates this year. Curry has averaged just 20.5 points per game against Denver in two games this year, but I expect that to change.

For starters, Golden State is a far better team at home and Curry’s scoring numbers and efficiency are all much better at home than on the road. And as long as Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and company are inconsistent, I’ll always take a chance on Curry lighting it up.

Nikola Jokic over 8.5 assists (-150)

Nikola Jokic is still one of the NBA’s best players even if his scoring has declined somewhat. But the two time MVP is still one of the sports’ most dangerous weapons with the ball as evidenced by his 9.1 assists per game (Fourth best in the NBA).

What’s most impressive about Jokic’s assist numbers is how consistent they are. Since December 1st he has just four games under seven assists. He had eight in his last game against the Warriors, and I expect him to exceed that and hit the over Thursday.

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.