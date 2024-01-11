Back the Celtics over the Bucks and the Lakers to outlast the Suns in NBA on TNT doubleheader

We’ve got a shorter card in the NBA on Thursday, with just five games on the schedule.

However, the matchups should be reasonably competitive, as four games have a spread of 4.5 or fewer points.

The marquee game will be in Milwaukee between the top two teams in the Eastern Conference as the Bucks host the Celtics.

The night’s final game takes us to Los Angeles as the Lakers host the Suns.

Here are our best bets for those two games.

Celtics vs. Bucks, 7:30 p.m. ET

The Celtics were as high as seven-point underdogs following concerns that center Kristaps Porzingis would miss Thursday night’s game due to a knee injury.

Porzingis sat out Wednesday’s game vs. the Timberwolves as the Celtics rallied from a nine-point deficit with four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter to force the game into overtime and ultimately win, 127-120.

However, Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla told reporters after the game that he expects Porzingis to be available against the Bucks.

Even if the Celtics ruled out Porzingis, the price action for this game felt off, with Boston once catching as many as seven points earlier.

After all, the Bucks are in complete disarray, with losses in four of their past five games, including a 16-point defeat at home to Jazz on Tuesday.

Something doesn’t feel quite right in Milwaukee as rumors swirl about players unhappy about some of the in-game adjustments by head coach Adrian Griffin.

It’s worth noting that, according to our Action Labs database, Boston is 17-4 against the spread (ATS) in its previous head-to-head matchups against Milwaukee dating to 2019.

Moreover, it’s a perfect 10-0 ATS as a road dog during that span.

Given that the Celtics are the only team with a Net Rating value (10.3) in the double digits, this spot is too good to pass up with them as underdogs.

Celtics vs Bucks prediction: Pick

Pick: Celtics +3.5 (-110 at FanDuel)

Suns vs. Lakers, 10 p.m. ET

After getting battered by the Clippers 138-111 in their last outing, the Suns will continue their three-game road trip against the Lakers on Thursday night. Phoenix is just 1-3 in its past four games, and I feel like I was on the losing end of each of those defeats.

After getting burned by the Suns, I aim to exact some revenge by fading them in this spot.

I recently did a deep dive into this Suns team and found that they’re just 5-13 ATS and 6-12 straight up when facing an opponent with a winning percentage of .500 or better.

The Suns might be 19-18 on the year, but they’re struggling to beat teams in the top half of the standings. This team tends to get exposed when matched up against a quality defense.

Los Angeles certainly fits that depiction, given that it’s currently 10th in TeamRankings’ defensive efficiency metric.

Although the Lakers have mainly been underwhelming this season, they’ve managed to get the job done at home, where they’re 13-6 compared to 6-13 on the road.

The Lakers have won the past five meetings, and I expect them to defend their home court once again and come out with the victory.

Suns vs. Lakers prediction: Pick

Pick: Lakers ML (-105) at BetMGM

