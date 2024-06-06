With Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic as favorites, Jaylen Brown has good value to win NBA Finals MVP

The weeklong break after the conference finals is over and we finally get to see the Dallas Mavericks take on the Celtics in Game 1 of the NBA Finals Thursday night in Boston.

Obviously, the big question entering any NBA Finals is which team will win, and BetMGM sees it as a tight series. Boston is the favorite at -225, while Dallas is a +180 underdog.

Odds for who will win Finals MVP are much more interesting. It’s an important distinction that will live on forever for the winning franchise and will certainly shape the legacy of the player who wins it.

Let’s take a look at the odds for the 2024 NBA Finals MVP and make a prediction on who will win it.

Celtics small forward Jayson Tatum -120

With the Celtics favored to win the series, it makes perfect sense that their best player is the odds-on favorite to win Finals MVP.

Tatum has so much playoff experience under his belt and should be motivated to prove himself in the Finals after a subpar showing against the Warriors two years ago.

He’s played well this postseason, averaging 26 points, 10.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists on 44.2% shooting, and he’s coming off a series in which he scored 30.3 points per game against the Pacers.

However, his 3-point shooting has been off in the playoffs; he’s converting on just 29% of his attempts. If he can find a way to return to his regular-season form from deep (37.6%), then he could end up running away with the Finals MVP.

Mavericks point forward Luka Doncic +200

It’s hard not to consider Doncic as the Finals MVP after what he’s shown this postseason. He is a perfect offensive player and is on track to grab the “Best Player in the League” belt with a championship, and there’s a strong case to be made that he already has that title.

The Slovenian superstar can get any shot he wants, pass with wicked accuracy and present mismatches everywhere on the court due to his combination of size and quickness.

If the Mavericks somehow pull off the series upset, Doncic will certainly be the driving force behind their success.

Celtics shooting guard Jaylen Brown +625

Now we’re getting to the interesting, value-based part of the odds.

Even though Brown isn’t considered quite as good as Tatum, he is not far behind. His 2024 playoff scoring average of 25.0 points per game is almost identical to Tatum’s, but he’s been way more efficient because he’s shot 54.1% during the playoffs and 36.8% from long range.

Shooting 54% through three rounds of the NBA playoffs as a non-center is ridiculous, and it’s not like these shots are all near the rim as he’s attempting 5.4 3-pointers per game. Remember, he was the one who drained that tough shot against the Pacers in Game 1 of the ECF.

Brown didn’t seem to be scared of the bright lights in his first trip to the Finals, either. He averaged 23.5 points per game against the Warriors two years ago, including a 34-point outing in Boston’s Game 6 loss, and he’s only improved since then.

Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving +1800

Wouldn’t it be something if Irving won Finals MVP at the expense of his former team. It’s not very likely with Doncic as his sidekick, but Irving has played well enough this postseason to have it be within the realm of possibility.

His 22.8 points per game in the playoffs has come in a very streaky fashion, since he had three games of 30-plus points against the Timberwolves but failed to score double digits in two games vs. the Thunder, averaging just 15.7 points per game in that series.

It feels like Irving will be great in some games in the Finals but won’t be consistent enough to take home the hardware.

Other notable players odds

Derrick White +3000 Kristaps Porzingis +5000 Jrue Holiday +6600 Al Horford +25000 P.J. Washington/Derrick Jones Jr./Daniel Gafford +30000

Finals MVP pick

Since I think the Celtics will win this series in seven games, Brown is my Finals MVP pick.

I just don’t think there has been that big of a difference between his level of play and Tatum’s production this postseason, and the sizable gap in their odds value makes Brown a worthy value pick.

It’s important to remember that he played better than Tatum in the Finals two years ago, and I think Porzingis’ presence on the floor will open more space and lead to more driving lanes for Brown.

Pick: Jaylen Brown to win NBA Finals MVP (+700 at FanDuel)

