NBA Mock Draft: How will the top 10 shake out? Here’s our prediction and the odds for each pick.

The 2024 NBA Draft tips off at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday night as the league prepares for its first-ever two-night selection process. The second round begins on Thursday.

Will we see some blockbuster trades that shake up the NBAthis week, or will this be a relatively quiet and straightforward draft?

Most sportsbooks have odds set for the first 10 picks. Here is our stab at a mock draft of the top third of the first round, along with FanDuel odds for the projected player landing at each spot.

1. Hawks – SF Zaccharie Risacher, France (-240)

Since Alex Sarr (+340 to go No. 1) seems uninterested in Atlanta, look for the Hawks to take Risacher, the other high-upside French prospect who is the favorite to go first overall. The Hawks won’t completely blow up their roster but expect them to make some moves this summer to build around players like Onyeka Okongwu, Jalen Johnson and Risacher.

2. Wizards – C Alexandre Sarr, France (-550)

Sarr has been linked to the Wizards throughout the pre-draft process, with his camp making a concerted effort to avoid working out for and meeting with Atlanta. If Sarr were to fall past Atlanta – and the Hawks decided not to trade out of the first pick – then there is virtually no chance he would slip past Washington.

3. TRADE: Bulls (via Houston from Brooklyn) – C Donovan Clingan, UConn (+400)

Chicago needs to make a splash. The Bulls are tired of Nikola Vucevic’s horrendous interior defense and are ready to get their defensive anchor of the future. The defensive-minded Clingan could be the answer.

4. Spurs – PG Stephon Castle, UConn (+175)

As a freshman,the 6-foot-7 shooting guard played a pivotal role for the Huskies during their dominant championship run. Many are left wondering what his ceiling can be since he only showed a glimpse of his capabilities at UConn.

5. Pistons – SF Matas Buzelis, G League Ignite (+140)

Before last year’s G League season began, Buzelis was considered a top pick in this draft. At nearly 6-foot-10, he has the versatility to add immediate value to a weak Detroit frontcourt.

6. Hornets – SG Reed Sheppard, Kentucky (+1000)

Sheppard shined at Kentucky, shooting lights-out and making all the right plays on the offensive end of the floor. Charlotte needs a selfless connector and shooter to complement the offensive presence of Brandon Miller and LaMelo Ball.

7. Trail Blazers – SG Cody Williams, Colorado (+400)

The Trail Blazers are a team that can be patient with a prospect like Williams. Portland could draft the younger brother of Oklahoma City’s ascending star, Jalen Williams, based purely on upside.

8. Spurs (from Toronto) – SG Dalton Knecht, Tennessee (+850)

Grabbing Knecht and Castle in this draft would be an emphatic slam dunk for the Spurs. San Antonio needs better guard play, and these two players would add that from Day 1.

9. Grizzlies – C Zach Edey, Purdue (+900)

The Grizzlies desperately need a center like Edey, who can protect the rim, dominate the glass and clear space in the lane for an elite off-the-dribble creator like Ja Morant.

10. Jazz – PG Nikola Topic, Serbia (+650)

Topic recently tore his ACL but should still get consideration in the top 10, especially from the Jazz, who could use a true point guard. Keyonte George and Collin Sexton are better as off-guards.

