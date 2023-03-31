We have a Raptors vs. 76ers prediction as Toronto looks to extend its three-game winning streak.

With six games left in the regular season, it’s in the best interest of the ninth-seeded Raptors to improve their playoff standing.

The losing team of the No. 7 vs. No. 8 play-in game gets a second crack at postseason glory by facing the No. 9 vs. No. 10 winner.

As for the 76ers, they’re currently the third seed in the conference—2.5 games behind the second-seeded Celtics and 4.5 games behind the top-seed Bucks.

Given where Philadelphia sits in the standings, it’s unlikely they’ll improve their seeding.

I think the 76ers’ main concern will be to keep their players healthy while continuing to feed Joel Embiid the rock to enhance his chances of winning the MVP award.

Outside of Embiid, we could see the 76ers deploy different rotations, thus creating value on the total.

Raptors vs. 76ers Prediction

Under 225 points or better

Raptors vs. 76ers Prediction: Analysis

When I began assessing this game, the first thing that caught my attention was the total after it opened at 220.5. That number is right around my projection for the game, but surprisingly, we’re now seeing some sportsbooks hang 225 points.

I suspect the increase might be injury-related if there was a favorable report on the availability of one of the key players.

Philadelphia’s James Harden is the one player we know that’s been carrying an injury (Achilles), but as it stands, he’s not currently on the NBA’s official report.

However, after appearing for the first time in five games, Harden is still bothered by the injury.

Following the 76ers’ March 29 victory over the Mavericks, Harden told reporters that his Achilles was just “okay” and that it did get sore toward the game’s end. If I were Philadelphia head coach Doc Rivers, I wouldn’t sleep too comfortably hearing those words from my star point guard.

As a result, it would behoove the 76ers to do everything possible to manage Harden’s minutes for the remainder of this regular season.

If we turn our attention back to the matchup on the floor, the Raptors and 76ers are two of the slower teams in the league based on tempo. According to TeamRankings, Toronto ranks 26th with 101.3 possessions per game, while Philadelphia ranks 27th (101.0 possessions per game).

Over their past three games, those numbers have been even more dismal, with the Raptors averaging 98.2 possessions and the 76ers averaging 96.9. These are also two defensive-minded teams, as Philadelphia ranks seventh in efficiency, allowing 109.4 points per 100 possessions.

Toronto ranks 10th in this category with 110.2 points allowed per 100 possessions.

Thus, given what we know about these two teams regarding their style of play and defensive abilities, I think the under is well worth a look in this spot.

Raptors vs. 76ers odds

Spread: TOR +6 (-110) vs. PHI -6 (-110) Moneyline: TOR (+210) vs. PHI (-255) Total: Over 225 (-110) | Under 225 (-110)

