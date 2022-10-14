If you’re an avid NBA bettor who views the start of the regular season the same way a 7-year-old kid views Christmas morning, here’s some good news: Santa’s coming to town in less than a week!

Nearly four months to the day after the Golden State Warriors won their fourth NBA title in eight years, the NBA returns Tuesday with an opening-night doubleheader that tips off with the Philadelphia 76ers at the Boston Celtics. That means now is the ideal time to dive into 2022-23 NBA season win totals.

Which teams are most likely to exceed oddsmakers’ expectations? And which teams come into the season overvalued?

Here are our five NBA regular season win total best bets, taking the most optimal numbers and odds from Caesars Sportsbook and BetMGM.

Odds current as of 2 p.m. ET on Oct. 13.

Philadelphia 76ers win total: 51.5

Philadelphia fans who “trusted the process” to the very end have been richly rewarded for their loyalty. After a four-season stretch when they compiled a grand total of 75 victories—including 19 or less in three straight years—the 76ers have become a model of consistency on the right side of the win-loss spectrum.

Philadelphia has registered 49 or more victories in four of the last five campaigns. The lone exception: The 2019-20 pandemic-shortened season when the 76ers went 43-30, which extrapolates to 48.5 wins over a full 82-game season.

Given that the Sixers return their top four scorers—Joel Embiid, James Harden, Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris—this win total makes complete sense. It also makes sense to bet on Philadelphia to fall just short of hitting it.

Here’s why: The Eastern Conference, which was a beast in 2021-22 when 10 teams posted at least 43 victories, figures to be even more treacherous this season. And while the Ben Simmons saga is officially over, it’s impossible to predict which Harden (now 33 years old) will show up from night to night.

Also a constant concern: Embiid’s health. The All-Star center was mostly injury-free last year, but he missed 21 and 22 games the previous two seasons.

A year ago, the 76ers had a win total of 51.5 and finished … 51-31. Don’t be surprised to see something similar from a franchise that has won more than 51 games in an 82-game season just once since the 2000-01 squad went to the NBA Finals.

Take the 76ers Under 51.5 wins (-115 odds) at Caesars Sportsbook.

Memphis Grizzlies win total: 48.5

You didn’t need a telescope to find last season’s Cinderella story in the NBA, as the Memphis Grizzlies emerged from years of obscurity to post their best record in the franchise’s 28-year history. Memphis finished 56-26, good for the league’s second-best mark behind Phoenix (64-18).

Just how much did the Grizzlies overachieve? They needed just 63 games to clear their win total (41), doing so before the calendar flipped to March.

Not surprisingly, oddsmakers have drastically upgraded their opinion of the Grizzlies, boosting their 2022-23 season win total by 7.5 games. Even though Memphis has won 49 or more games in consecutive seasons just once in franchise history (2013-2015), we’re betting on another huge season for budding superstar Ja Morant and his talented cast of compadres.

The main reason: Memphis plays in a top-heavy conference (like last year, the West figures to feature a bunch of haves and have-nots) and in the league’s worst division. To the latter point, the Grizzlies get 15 games against the New Orleans Pelicans (BetMGM win total: 45.5), Houston Rockets (23.5) and San Antonio Spurs (22.5).

If Morant can avoid the injury bug, this deep squad should exceed 50 wins once again. Play Memphis Over 48.5 wins (-120 odds) at Caesars Sportsbook.

Sacramento Kings win total: 33.5

If you’ve been wagering on the Sacramento Kings to surpass expectations over the past two decades, odds are you’re not reading this from your yacht.

The Kings have topped 33 victories just twice in the last 16 seasons. Even if you prorate the two pandemic-shortened campaigns—when Sacramento posted consecutive 31-41 records, which roughly equates to 35.5 wins—it’s only four times in the last 16 seasons.

So, of course we’re going Under on the Kings’ 2022-23 NBA season win total, right? Nope. We’ve actually got a “buy” sign on this Sacramento squad.

For starters, the Kings have a solid nucleus of young talent in De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, Davion Mitchell and Kevin Huerter (all 26 or younger). Throw in 30-year-old veteran Harrison Barnes, and that’s a quintet that averaged double-digit points last season (led by Fox at 23.2 points per game and Sabonis at 18.9).

Another thing going for Sacramento: coaching stability. Say what you want about Mike Brown, but he’s a substantial upgrade over Luke Walton. Granted, being stuck in the Pacific Division with the Suns, Warriors, Clippers and Lakers is no treat. However, that’s somewhat offset by getting multiple games against four teams—the Rockets, Spurs, Thunder and Jazz — that have win totals of 25.5 or less.

Take the Kings Over 33.5 wins (-125 odds) at Caesars Sportsbook.

Miami Heat win total: 49.5

The biggest surprise team in the Eastern Conference last season? Without question, the Cleveland Cavaliers, whose 44 victories were 15.5 more than their preseason projection in the NBA season win totals market. But the Miami Heat shocked some folks as well, finishing with a conference-best 53-29 record.

Even factoring in the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons, it was Miami’s first 50-win campaign since 2013-14. (That’s the year the “Big Three” of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh lost to the Spurs in the NBA Finals.)

So unlike with Memphis, we’re looking for some regression from the Heat. Not only are Jimmy Butler (33) and Kyle Lowry (36) losing some tread on the tires, but Miami is stuck in the aforementioned stacked Eastern Conference.

The Heat do benefit from playing in a division with the Wizards (BetMGM win total: 35.5) and Magic (26.5). But there’s a reason last year’s No. 1 seed enters 2022-23 with the conference’s fourth-highest win total (behind Boston, Philadelphia and Brooklyn).

Throw in the fact that Miami hasn’t recorded back-to-back 50-win seasons without the “Big Three” in 16 years, and we’ll play the Heat Under 49.5 wins (-125 odds) at BetMGM.

Utah Jazz win total: 25.5

Well, the house cleaning in Salt Lake City seems to be finished. So, too, are the Utah Jazz’s chances of being competitive anytime soon.

As part of an epic offseason fire sale, general manager Danny Ainge jettisoned his leading scorer (Donovan Mitchell), second-leading scorer (Bojan Bogdanovic) and the NBA’s reigning rebounding champ (Rudy Gobert). That was enough for coach Quinn Snyder to throw in the towel.

What’s left in Utah? A 35-year-old oft-injured point guard (Mike Conley); not a single player on the roster who averaged more than 16 points per game last season; and, perhaps worst of all, virtually no depth. No wonder the Jazz have an NBA season win total that’s more than half what it was a year ago (52.5).

Between Utah, Oklahoma City, San Antonio, Houston and Orlando, the “Tank for Victor Wembanyama” race is going to be spirited. And the Jazz just might have “enough” to win it.

Play Utah Under 25.5 wins (-120 odds) at BetMGM.

