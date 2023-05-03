It’s Game 2 of the NBA Eastern Conference semifinals, and we have 76ers vs. Celtics predictions as we target the player props market.

Boston lost the series opener outright as a double-digit favorite, marking their ninth loss this season in this situational spot. Even more surprising was that the 76ers didn’t even have their best player available in Joel Embiid.

Embiid suffered a lateral collateral ligament (LCL) sprain in his right knee. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, he recently underwent platelet-rich plasma (PRP) treatment to try to accelerate the healing.

Reports Wednesday morning indicated Embiid will return, barring any setbacks, for Game 2.

Independent of Embiid, however, we’ve put together two player props for this matchup.

Player prop bet 1

Jaylen Brown over 33.5 points+rebounds+assists (-125 at BetMGM)

If you’re going to back Brown, I think taking advantage of one of his combo props makes more sense. For one, we know Brown can fill up the stat sheet, as he averaged 26.6 points with 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists during the regular season.

In Game 1, he shot 8-for-10 from the floor while making 3-of-4 3-point field goals. However, he scored just 23 points as the Celtics inexplicably went away from him in the game’s latter stages.

Brown still finished with six rebounds and four assists so he would’ve gone over this prop number. Before their Game 1 loss, he scored at least 30 points in three straight games.

I’m sure that when the Celtics go back to watch the tape, they’ll wonder why Brown didn’t get more touches toward the end of the game.

Given that this is one of those adjustments that can be easily corrigible, I love the over with this prop, as it’s my favorite one on the board for Game 2.

Player prop bet 2

P.J. Tucker over 0.5 steals (-135 at BetMGM)

Tucker had a pretty embarrassing performance in Game 1, as he was scoreless and failed to register even a shot attempt in 37 minutes of basketball. According to ESPN Stats & Info, it was the most postseason minutes without a field goal or attempt for an NBA player since the inception of the shot clock in the 1954-55 season.

Yet, Tucker is still considered a valuable component of this Philadelphia team.

Tucker has struggled with his shot during these playoffs. Although he averaged only 3.5 points during the regular season, he shot 39.3% from behind the 3-point line.

However, he’s shooting just 20% from behind the arc this postseason. And having just one 3-point field goal in his past 10 attempts might explain why he was reluctant to pull the trigger in Game 1.

Thus, if Tucker is going to be on the court, he has to find other ways to help out his teammates.

Tucker’s specialty is on the defensive end, as he often guards the opposing team’s best player. And if he’s going to lack aggression on the offensive end of the court, he can’t be passive on defense.

As a result, we’ve seen Tucker have back-to-back games where he registered two steals. He even logged five steals in the series opener of their first-round matchup against the Nets.

My angle for this prop is about Tucker’s current limitations on offense. Look for him to continue focusing on the little things to help his team as he struggles with his shot.

