Don’t look now but the Philadelphia 76ers, who started the season 6-9 on the road, have won five straight games in enemy territory. This includes a 3-for-3 start to their ongoing five-game road trip.

That trip continues Thursday night in Portland, where Philadelphia has prevailed just once since the 2014-15 season.

Despite those recent struggles in the Pacific Northwest, the Sixers once again will take the court as a slight road favorite Thursday.

That’s understandable, seeing that Philly’s five-game road winning streak is part of an overall 16-4 run that dates to Dec. 9. On the flip side, Portland has four wins in its last 14 contests.

While all signs point to both those streaks continuing Thursday, this is a tricky spot for the Sixers, who will be playing their fourth road game in six nights.

So we’re taking a pass on the side and instead zeroing in on the total for our 76ers vs. Blazers prediction.

To put it bluntly: We don’t see a lot of defense being played in this one.

Odds updated as of 11:45 a.m. on Jan. 19.

76ers vs. Blazers Prediction

Over 233.5 points (at Caesars Sportsbook)

76ers vs. Blazers Prediction: Analysis

By all accounts, three bona fide superstars/scoring machines will be on the court in Portland on Thursday.

Their names: Joel Embiid, Damian Lillard and James Harden.

Their respective scoring averages this season: 33.6 points per game (one-tenth of a point off the league lead); 35.6 ppg (8th in the league); 21.7 ppg (would be tied for 25th in the league if qualified).

Embiid’s per-game scoring average in his last six games: 35.7, with at least 30 in each contest.

Lillard’s per-game scoring average in his last six: 39.0, including back-to-back 40-point efforts.

Harden’s per-game scoring average during the current road trip: 27.5.

And these three are just the headliners Thursday night. The supporting act features multiple players on both teams who can fill the bucket.

This is how Philadelphia has scored more than 110 points in 15 straight games (including at least 120 five times in its last nine outings). During this 15-game stretch, the Sixers are averaging 119.3 points.

Meanwhile, Portland is putting up 125.5 points over its last four overall. And at home this season, the Blazers are netting 119.6 points per outing (as opposed to 108.5 on the road).

But offense isn’t the only reason we love the Over on Thursday. Neither team has been playing defense lately.

Philadelphia has surrendered an average of 116.2 points over its past 14 games (including 110 or more in nine consecutive contests). Surprise, surprise: The Over cashed in 12 of those 14, including eight of the last nine.

Somehow, Portland has been even worse. The Blazers have been torched for 120.8 points in their last four, including back-to-back, no-defense games against Dallas that Portland won by scores of 140-123 and 136-119.

And while Lillard and Co. are lighting up the home scoreboard for nearly 120 points per contest, visitors to the Moda Center are averaging 113.5 points.

So according to our math, when the ball goes up in Portland’s arena, the Blazers and their opponents average more than 233 points — which, not coincidentally, is right where Thursday’s total is sitting.

No wonder the Over is 11-7-1 at the Moda Center, including 9-3 since Nov. 19. Combined point totals in those nine Overs: 263, 255, 232, 241, 245, 242, 241, 230 and 231.

Additionally, a quick check of the history books reveals that the Over is 8-1 in the last nine Philadelphia-Portland battles regardless of venue and 6-0 in the last six meetings at the Moda Center.

True, none of those previous contests had a posted total as high as this one. Still, the teams were in range of 233 points in eight of their nine meetings since December 2017.

Final scores in those eight: 114-110, 129-95, 130-115, 129-128, 124-121, 121-105, 118-114 and 118-111.

Obviously, when trying to clear a total this high, we can’t afford to have extended scoring droughts. Thankfully, with guys named Embiid, Harden and Lillard flying up and down the court with a bunch of capable teammates, those droughts are unlikely to occur.

Take this one Over the total at Caesars Sportsbook. And don’t be surprised if the final combined points come close to touching 250.

76ers vs. Blazers Odds: (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Point spread: 76ers (-2) @ Blazers (+2)

Moneyline: 76ers (-135) @ Blazers (+115)

Total: 233.5 points

