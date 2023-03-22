The last time the Philadelphia 76ers played the back end of a home-and-home after a loss, they traveled to Miami and posted a 26-point victory.

So that’s one reason to bet on Philadelphia to avenge Monday’s double-overtime home loss to the Bulls with a convincing win in Chicago on Wednesday. But it’s hardly the only reason.

A few of the others: The 76ers are 9-2 in their last 11; they’ve won six straight road games; they’re 28-9 dating to New Year’s Eve (including 16-3 SU and 13-6 ATS as a visitor); and they’re 6-0 SU and ATS in their last six visits to the Windy City.

And that’s just scratching the surface as to why we’re laying the points with Philly on Wednesday night.

76ers vs. Bulls Prediction: Pick

76ers -3.5 (at Caesars Sportsbook)

76ers vs. Bulls Prediction: Analysis

Let’s start here: Philadelphia’s blowout win in Miami on March 1 two days after a tough 101-99 home loss to the Heat was hardly a fluke. Because for whatever reason, the Sixers flat-out dominate teams they face in quick-turnaround matchups.

They have played seven such games this season. Here are the results of the second matchups:

112-90 win at Toronto 121-111 loss vs. Washington (a game Joel Embiid missed) 121-109 win vs. Atlanta 133-103 win at Orlando 147-116 win vs. Detroit 105-94 win vs. Orlando 119-96 win at Miami

Average victory margin in the six wins: 21.5 points. Point-spread record: 6-1 (the lone blemish being the loss in Washington without Embiid).

Impressive. So is the fact that Philadelphia lost the front end of those home-and-home contests four times and went 4-0 SU and ATS in the rematches. All were double-digit victories.

So it’s not a stretch to expect the 76ers to hit the court at the United Center on Wednesday highly motivated by revenge — especially after the Bulls ended their eight-game winning streak Monday.

Now, about the fact that Philly has lost consecutive games just twice in its last 37 contests: The first instance involved consecutive road losses to the Knicks and Celtics; the second involved consecutive home losses to the Celtics and Heat. Those three teams are above .500 and solidly in the playoffs right now. Chicago, despite an ongoing three-game winning streak that’s part of a 5-1 run, is 34-37 and clinging to the final play-in spot in the Eastern Conference.

Then there’s this: The 76ers, who lost as an 8-point favorite Monday, haven’t suffered consecutive point-spread setbacks in 11 games. In fact, they’ve had back-to-back ATS defeats just twice in 28 games since Jan. 17.

What about the fact that the Bulls are on a roll, including cashing in three straight games (two outright upsets)? And that they haven’t lost by more than three points in seven straight contests? And that they’ve handed the 76ers two of their last nine defeats (both in Philly)?

We can’t deny any of that. Just as we can’t deny that Chicago’s current three-game winning streak matches its longest of the season. And that the Bulls haven’t covered the spread in four straight games since a 3-1 SU/4-0 ATS run from Jan. 4-9. And that prior to winning the last two games in Philly, the Bulls had lost 12 straight times to the Sixers. That includes six consecutive SU and ATS home losses by the following scores: 116-96, 115-109, 127-105, 106-94, 114-105, 119-108 and 114-109.

Honestly, with or without James Harden (questionable with a foot injury), the only way the 76ers don’t win this game handily is if they get caught looking ahead to their upcoming journey out west against Golden State (Friday), Phoenix (Saturday) and Denver (Monday).

That lookahead possibility absolutely would’ve caused us to think twice about betting the Sixers on Wednesday — if they had beaten Chicago on Monday. That, of course, didn’t happen.

So we’re laying the short price and fully expecting an 11th straight 30-point game from Embiid and another runaway Sixers victory in the Windy City.

76ers vs. Bulls Odds (via Caesars Sportsbook):

Point spread: 76ers (-3.5) @ Bulls (+3.5) Moneyline: 76ers (-165) @ Bulls (+140) Total: 221.5 points

