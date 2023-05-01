The Philadelphia 76ers are set to end a much-appreciated nine-day layoff Monday night when they open their best-of-7 second-round Eastern Conference playoff series in Boston.

Unfortunately for the Sixers, All-Star center Joel Embiid — the presumptive 2022-23 NBA MVP — is unlikely to play in Game 1 because of a knee sprain. In fact, Embiid’s status for the entire series appears to be in serious question.

So despite needing two more games to dispatch their first-round opponent than Philadelphia needed to knock out the Brooklyn Nets, the Celtics opened as significant betting favorites — both in Game 1 and for the series.

How significant? Philadelphia, which finished with the NBA’s best regular season point-spread record and is on a 5-0-1 ATS run, might take the court Monday as a double-digit underdog for just the third time this season.

The 76ers covered the first two times in that big-dog role, including one outright victory.

Can they keep it close in Boston in Game 1? We’re banking on it — with or without Embiid.

Odds updated as of 12:15 a.m. ET on May 1.

76ers vs. Celtics Prediction

76ers +9.5, +106 (at FanDuel) Note: Stick with this bet down to 76ers +8.5

76ers vs. Celtics Prediction: Analysis

The 76ers haven’t reached the Eastern Conference finals since Allen Iverson led them to the precipice of an NBA title 22 years ago.

Rest assured, that drought isn’t ending this year unless the sprained lateral collateral ligament in Embiid’s right knee miraculously heals in the next few days. Or unless a bunch of the Celtics’ top players get bitten by the injury bug.

We know this because the 76ers struggled against Boston all season even with Embiid on the court.

The Celtics won and covered the first two meetings at home 126-117 and 106-99, then scored a 110-107 win in Philly as a one-point road favorite.

The 76ers prevented the season sweep on April 5, winning 103-101 at home. But they needed 52 points, 13 rebounds and six assists from Embiid.

They also needed Celtics forward and second-leading scorer Jaylen Brown and center/defensive specialist Robert Williams III to miss the game with injuries, and Philly still failed to cover as a 3.5-point home chalk.

Brown, Williams and all the rest of Boston’s key contributors will be on the court for Game 1 on Monday. But they were on the court in the final four games against the Atlanta Hawks in the opening round, yet the Celtics were far from dominant.

After blowout home wins in Games 1 and 2, Boston split the final four contests. That includes a 119-117 Game 5 loss as a 14-point favorite.

The Celtics also needed a furious fourth-quarter rally in Game 6 to put away the Hawks, who needed a play-in game victory just to qualify for the playoffs.

Philadelphia, of course, had no such trouble in its first-round series against the Nets, becoming the only team in the league to pull off a four-game sweep.

The Sixers even cruised to a series-clinching 96-88 win in Brooklyn, with Embiid in street clothes nursing the knee he injured in Game 3.

Of course, Philly toyed with the Nets all season, going 8-0 SU and 7-1 ATS. Facing the loaded Celtics, who came within two victories of winning the 2021-22 NBA title, is an entirely different challenge.

But there’s reason to believe the 76ers can hang with Boston, at least in Game 1.

For starters, Philadelphia is by far the more well-rested team, having not played since knocking out the Nets on April 22. In the time the 76ers have been idle, the Celtics played three games, going from Atlanta to Boston back to Atlanta and then back to Boston.

Sweeping the Nets also gave Philadelphia time to process the Embiid news and — more importantly — prepare for life without their big man.

We’re confident that coach Doc Rivers will draw up a game plan that puts guards James Harden, Tyrese Maxey and the rest of his troops in the best possible position to compete. After all, given Embiid’s lengthy injury history, Rivers and his players aren’t exactly swimming in uncharted waters here.

Although you wouldn’t know it judging by Monday’s massively inflated point spread.

Yes, Embiid’s potential absence is a huge deal. But oddsmakers have over-adjusted the line, which moved as much as three points from Saturday morning to Monday morning — going from Boston -7.5 to Boston -10.5.

It’s since dipped back to Celtics -9.5, probably on the news that Embiid did some light shooting during the 76ers’ Monday morning shootaround. But if Embiid, who is listed as doubtful, is officially ruled out, the point spread likely will reach double digits again.

The reason: Oddsmakers know novice bettors will hammer the Celtics, no matter the number.

What those bettors don’t realize is the Sixers have a lot of talent beyond Embiid, not to mention a lot of experience playing without Embiid.

They also don’t realize that Philly is 5-1 ATS this season when catching five or more points. And that the Celtics have just two double-digit wins — Games 1 and 2 against the Hawks — in their last 11 contests.

So we’re grabbing the points and calling for a much more competitive Game 1 than the masses expect.

76ers vs. Celtics Odds (via FanDuel):

Point spread: 76ers (+9.5, -106) @ Celtics (-9.5, -115) Moneyline: 76ers (+385) @ Celtics (-500) Total: 214.5 points

