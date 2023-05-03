Only one team made it through the first round of the NBA playoffs unscathed. And with all four second-round series underway, only one team still hasn’t tasted postseason defeat — be it on the court or at the wagering counter.

That team: the Philadelphia 76ers.

Despite playing without star center Joel Embiid — and despite being a double-digit underdog — the 76ers stole Game 1 in Boston, getting 45 points from James Harden in Monday’s stunning 119-115 victory as a 10.5-point underdog.

Not only is Philadelphia off to a 5-0 SU and 4-1 ATS start to the postseason, but it is now 5-2 SU and 6-1 ATS this season as an underdog of 5 points or more.

Those impressive trends will be in play Wednesday when the Sixers return to TD Garden in Boston for Game 2. Because once again they’re a sizable underdog — although not as big as in Game 1, as Embiid is possible to return to action despite a sprained right knee.

Just how effective Embiid will be — and how many minutes he’ll play — remains to be seen. But even if he goes, it’s seems unlikely that the Sixers will score a second straight upset and take a commanding 2-0 series lead back home.

That said, we’re not stepping in front of the NBA’s most powerful spread-covering machine.

Odds updated as of 11 a.m. ET on May 3.

76ers vs. Celtics Prediction

76ers +7.5 (at FanDuel) Note: Stick with this bet down to 76ers +7

76ers vs. Celtics Prediction: Analysis

We won’t strain any muscles patting ourselves on the back for being on the right side of Monday’s result. Because we absolutely didn’t see that outright Sixers upset coming.

In fact, our underdog wager on Philly looked like it was cooked when Boston made 17 of its first 20 shots and held a 12-point lead late in the first half.

But Harden, fellow guard Tyrese Maxey and the rest of the Sixers refused to flinch as the Celtics threw one haymaker after another.

Ultimately, Harden — whose 45-point effort matched a career playoff high — delivered the knockout blow when his 3-pointer with 8.4 seconds remaining gave his team a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.

Still, a peek inside the Game 1 box score shows the end result was borderline inexplicable.

Boston outshot the 76ers from the field (59% to 51%). The Celtics also grabbed 10 more rebounds (38-28), dished out nine more assists (26-17), committed 10 fewer fouls (20-10) and missed just one of 18 free-throw attempts.

So how did Boston lose for the third time in its last five games (and first time at home in these playoffs)? Because its near-flawless performance was trumped by Philadelphia’s completely flawless performance.

In addition to going 12-for-12 from the foul line, the Sixers drained 17 of 38 attempts from 3-point land (45%), finished with more steals (10) than turnovers (six), and forced 16 Boston miscues.

Can Doc Rivers’ team — and particularly Harden — play any better in Game 2 than in the series opener? Not unless Embiid’s creaky knee holds up and the freshly minted NBA MVP delivers a monster game.

But how much better are the Celtics going to be? They had three players reach the 20-point mark — Jayson Tatum (39), Jaylen Brown (23) and Malcolm Brogdon (20) — and that trio shot 9-for-15 from long distance.

So while it makes sense to expect a Game 2 dropoff by the Sixers, the same is true for Boston.

That’s not to say there aren’t a few negative factors working against Philadelphia on Wednesday night. The Celtics haven’t lost consecutive games in these playoffs. Nor have they done so since a three-game slide from March 3-6 (span of 23 games).

Also during this stretch, Boston has failed to cover the spread in back-to-back games just twice. And that was on March 13 and 15.

Still, it’s impossible to argue with how the 76ers have performed for bettors all season long. Including the playoffs, they’re now 53-34-1 ATS — by far the best in the NBA.

That includes a 14-6-1 ATS record in their last 20 games, plus the aforementioned 6-1 ATS mark when catching the kind of points the oddsmakers are giving them Wednesday night.

Again, it’s difficult to see Philadelphia escaping Boston with its perfect postseason record still intact. Because it’s difficult to see this talented Celtics squad dropping two in a row at home.

But with or without Embiid, it makes no sense to lay points against the Sixers. At least not right now.

76ers vs. Celtics Odds (via BetMGM):

Point spread: 76ers (+7.5) @ Celtics (-7.5) Moneyline: 76ers (+270) @ Celtics (-335) Total: 217 points

