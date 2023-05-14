Game 7: the two best words in sports. So, naturally, we have 76ers vs. Celtics predictions to share.

I’m leaning toward the Celtics in this spot, although the spread feels a bit high.

Instead, I’m targeting bets in the player props market, specifically in the rebounds market, where I’m fading a 76ers wing and backing a Celtics big man.

76ers vs. Celtics Best Player Prop Bet No. 1

PJ Tucker under 4.5 rebounds (-158) | Play to 3.5 (-110)

Usually, PJ Tucker will play as Philly’s small-ball four. He’s a relatively effective defender, especially against wings, but generally sits in the corner on offense looking for spot-up 3-point attempts.

Unfortunately, Tucker is utterly ineffective against the Celtics’ Robert Williams.

Williams sags off Tucker on defense, instead using his elite interior defense to protect the rim. While that opens up some open shots for Tucker, he doesn’t make enough to compensate.

Meanwhile, Tucker can’t stop the lob play to Williams on the other end of the floor.

So, now that Williams is starting in Boston’s five — an adjustment Joe Mazzulla made in Game 6 — Tucker has become a liability.

So, Doc Rivers stopped playing him. Tucker played a series-low 20 minutes in Game 6, including only six minutes in the second half.

Tucker projects to ride the bench in Game 7, so you could fade him in any market.

However, I’m picking the rebounding market because the Celtics’ perimeter-oriented offense pulls Tucker away from the rim. As a result, Tucker has stayed under 4.5 rebounds in four of the past five games, including grabbing only two in Game 6.

Tucker has cashed most of his other props during this series (he’s gone over his PRA prop in four straight games), so I feel most comfortable fading Tucker’s rebounds prop.

76ers vs. Celtics Best Player Prop Bet No. 2

Al Horford over 6.5 rebounds (-120) | Play to 7 (-120)

Rob Williams is out on the floor, but that hasn’t taken away minutes from Boston’s other big man, Al Horford. Horford played a series-high 39 minutes in Game 6.

Horford has struggled in some aspects of this series (he’s missed his past nine 3-point attempts), but he’s been relatively effective as Joel Embiid’s main defender. Of course, you’ll never stop Embiid, but I’d argue Horford hasn’t let things get out of hand.

For all his scoring, Embiid is shooting less than 45% from the field during the series. He missed 10 shots in Game 3, 15 in Game 4, 13 in Game 6 and 10 in Game 6.

In most cases, Horford has been there to force those misses and clean up the boards. So, while he hasn’t made many buckets, he’s been solid at defending the NBA MVP, which is crucial to beating Philadelphia.

So, while Horford hasn’t cashed many props, he’s eclipsed six rebounds in five of six games during this series. He also recorded 11 rebounds in Game 6, likely because of his minutes increase.

Embiid also plays almost exclusively in the paint, so unlike Tucker, Horford isn’t getting pulled away from the rim. Big Al will be posted in the paint for however many minutes he’s on the court in Game 7.

It’s Game 7, and Horford is the only Celtics big who can contain the MVP. So, I expect a high-minute, high-usage, win-or-go-home effort from Horford, and plenty of rebounds should follow.

