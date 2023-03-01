Back Miami and Jimmy Butler in rematch vs. Joel Embiid and the Sixers

Less than a week ago, the Philadelphia 76ers were basking in a five-game SU and ATS winning streak, capped by consecutive wins over two playoff contenders (Cleveland and Memphis).

All the 76ers had to do to push that streak to seven in a row was defend their home court against this year’s Eastern Conference frontrunner (Boston) and last year’s Eastern Conference regular-season champ (Miami).

Philadelphia’s grades in those two tests? Fail and fail. By a total of five points. So now the 76ers face this reality as the calendar flips to March: 12 of their next 15 games are on the road.

The odyssey begins Wednesday with a rematch against the Heat in Miami, which lifts the lid on Philly’s daunting five-game, seven-day road trip — with four of those contests against playoff teams.

For the moment, all the Sixers can do is focus on the immediate task at hand, which is this: Get some payback in Miami and avert their first three-game slide in three months. Can they do it? Absolutely. Will they? Our crystal ball says “doubtful”.

Odds updated as of 10:45 a.m. ET on March 1.

76ers vs. Heat Prediction: Pick

Heat +1.5, -105 (at BetMGM)

76ers vs. Heat Prediction: Analysis

Let’s start by focusing on the Heat, who walked into Wells Fargo Arena on Monday night carrying a lot of baggage. And we don’t just mean the suitcases they packed for a return flight home following a four-game road trip.

We’re talking this kind of baggage: a four-game SU and ATS losing streak; an 8-9 SU/4-13 ATS record in their previous 17 contests; and exactly two quality wins — both by three points — since mid-January.

So what did Miami do against the Sixers? Pretty much controlled the game the entire way, survived a late scare and walked off the floor with a 101-99 upset as a 5.5-point underdog. It was just the third time since consecutive home wins over Milwaukee on Jan. 12 and Jan. 14 that the Heat beat an upper-echelon opponent. The other two wins: 98-95 over Boston at home on Jan. 24 and 100-97 at Cleveland a week later.

Not surprisingly, All-Star forward Jimmy Butler was the difference Monday, nearly posting a triple-double (23 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists). That includes hitting the go-ahead bucket with 88 seconds to play after Philadelphia had taken its first lead since early in the first quarter.

Despite Butler’s heroics, the Sixers had a chance to steal the victory. But James Harden’s 3-point try at the buzzer didn’t go down. It was the second straight near-miss for Philly. On Saturday against Boston, Joel Embiid’s 70-foot basket that would’ve forced overtime was nullified because he released the ball a split second after time expired.

Which brings us to Wednesday’s contest and why we’re fading the 76ers just two days after (erroneously) backing them at home against Miami: Philadelphia walked off the court the other night looking shell-shocked. And we simply don’t trust where this team is mentally after two excruciating defeats.

On the flip side, Monday’s result was a huge confidence builder for the Heat, who are trying to get out of play-in territory and into the top six in the Eastern Conference. (They’re currently in seventh place, 1.5 games behind No. 6 Brooklyn.)

Returning home also figures to give Miami a shot of adrenaline. Prior to a 112-108 loss to Western Conference-leading Denver in their most recent home game on Feb. 13, the Heat had won eight straight and 10 of 12 in South Beach.

How has Miami done in the ticket-cashing department at home? Well, that’s a different story. The Heat are an NBA-worst 8-19-2 ATS in front of their not-so-rabid fans — that includes an ongoing four-game ATS slide at home.

Again, though, Miami won three of those four games; it just failed to cover big numbers against Houston (12.5), Indiana (6.5) and Orlando (8.5).

In this contest, the Heat are catching a couple of points — despite what happened Monday.

Now, the 76ers have excelled this season as a modest favorite — they’re 14-6 ATS when laying less than five points. They’ve also won nine of their last 11 as a visitor. And they’re 5-1 SU and ATS when facing the same opponent a second straight time.

In most cases, those impressive statistics — coupled with the revenge factor — would be enough to sway us in Philly’s direction.

However, given how the last two games ended on their home floor, the Sixers’ mental state is a serious concern right now. And it’s difficult to put money on teams with damaged psyches — even when those teams are loaded with talent.

76ers vs. Heat Odds (via BetMGM):

Point spread: 76ers (-1.5, -115) @ Heat (+1.5, -105) Moneyline: 76ers (-135) @ Heat (+110) Total: 215.5 points

