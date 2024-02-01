Take the Jazz covering as five point favorites against the 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers and Utah Jazz have both been struggling as of late. Philadelphia has dropped four straight road games and will be without Joel Embiid in the last of their five game road trip. Utah isn’t struggling as much as they are middling at 24-25 (5-5 in last ten).

Something has to give in this game, and I think the Jazz are in a good position to cover the -5 point spread they’re given by Caesars Sportsbook where the odds are -110.

76ers vs Jazz odds on Caesars Sportsbook

Spread Moneyline Totals Spread Sixers +5 (-110) Moneyline +162 Totals O237.5 (-110) Spread Jazz -5 (-110) Moneyline -195 Totals U237.5 (-110)

76ers vs Jazz predictions: Analysis

(Thursday, 10:00 p.m. ET, TNT)

There’s a reason the 76ers are the underdogs they are. Embiid averages 35.3 points per game and is a rebounding machine. But he’s continuing to nurse a knee injury that will keep him out of this game, while the Jazz have nobody on the injury report.

Embiid isn’t alone on the injury report. De’Anthony Melton, Marcus Morris Sr., Nicolas Batum, and Robert Covington are all listed as doubtful or out. Tyrese Maxey is questionable as of the time of publish with an ankle injury that’s caused him to miss the last three games.

When healthy, I would take the 76ers to cover any spread against Utah in a heartbeat. But the injury bug has gotten them good at a time where they’ll be playing their fifth road game in eight days with four of them in six days on the west coast.

While Utah hasn’t had many wins against quality opponents (January 10th against the Nuggets is the last one), they’ve been able to beat up on injury depleted teams or teams that aren’t as talented as they are.

Their issue is defense, which is ranked 24th in the NBA according to defensive rating. But with the 76ers yielding a flawed offensive lineup due to injury, Utah’s biggest weakness will be negated or made less prevalent.

Scoring isn’t an issue for Utah, who have the likes of Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson, and Collin Sexton all capable of scoring in bunches. In fact, they have six players averaging double digits and nine averaging eight points per game or more.

76ers vs Jazz Pick

Jazz to cover -5 points on Caesars Sportsbook (-110)

NBA regular season games are often decided by availability, and there are too many injuries for the 76ers to give me faith in them tonight. Even if Maxey plays, he may not be 100%. It would make sense to rest him and have him return at home Saturday.

Utah will have the size advantage down low with Kessler and John Collins. Tobias Harris will be called on to score a lot in this game, but you never know which version of him will show up. Him being tasked with guarding Markkanen isn’t a matchup I like for the 76ers either.

The 76ers aren’t going to keep losing forever, as returning home for a week after this game will be a big help. But they only managed to keep one of their last four losses within single digits, and that one was still more than the five points this spread is.

