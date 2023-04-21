The Philadelphia 76ers may or may not win the franchise’s first NBA championship in four decades this spring.

But the Sixers at least have this much going for them: They can become the first team to punch a ticket to the second round of the 2022-23 NBA playoffs.

Beating Brooklyn isn’t exactly a tough task, considering the 76ers are 7-for-7 against the Nets this season while the Nets are riding a nine-game playoff losing streak — including dropping the first three of this opening-round series.

Then again, finishing off an opponent in the postseason is never easy — especially for a visiting team, even one that’s a solid betting favorite as Philadelphia is Saturday.

So we’re attacking Game 4 of this Eastern Conference rivalry series the same way we (successfully) attacked Game 3: by betting on the Sixers’ defense to lock down the Nets one more time.

Odds updated as of 4:30 p.m. ET on April 21.

76ers vs. Nets Prediction

Nets 101.5 total points scored, Under -106 (at FanDuel) Note: Bet up to 101.5 points, Under -120

76ers vs. Nets Prediction: Analysis

There is absolutely zero reason to believe that the Sixers won’t wrap up their first-round series in Brooklyn on Saturday afternoon.

And there’s very little reason to believe they won’t do it by a big enough margin to cover the Game 4 point spread. Because even though its 102-97 Game 3 victory on Thursday pushed the 5-point spread, Philadelphia is still 7-0 SU and 5-1-1 ATS against the Nets this season.

That includes a 3-0 SU/2-0-1 ATS mark in Brooklyn.

However, even though we like the Sixers to take care of business Saturday, we’re going with the “if it’s not broke, don’t fix it” handicapping approach to Game 4.

We recommended playing the Under on the Nets’ team total of 102.5 points Thursday night. Admittedly, that recommendation didn’t look great after Brooklyn scored 35 third-quarter points to take an 82-76 lead.

The margin for error at that point 20 points, but the Nets managed just 15.

Brooklyn scored 101 points in Game 1, 84 in Game 2 and 97 in Game 3.

Toss in the final two regular-season meetings — both in Brooklyn — and the Nets have averaged exactly 97 points in their last five contests against the Sixers. The only time Brooklyn tallied more than 101 points in those five battles was a 134-105 loss in a meaningless regular season finale on April 9.

A big reason why the Nets have struggled to score against Philadelphia — as we noted ahead of Game 3 — has been their inability to compete on the glass.

The Sixers once again had a massive rebounding advantage Thursday, finishing plus-12 on the boards (46-34). Philadelphia has now outrebounded the Nets in six of seven meetings, the lone exception being a 42-41 edge that Brooklyn had in a 101-98 home loss on Feb. 11.

The Sixers have out-rebounded the Nets 316-252 in total through seven games.

Beyond all the statistics that point to another lackluster scoring effort from Brooklyn in Game 4 is the “dead team walking” factor. The Nets know this series is over.

Seven straight losses to a division rival and nine consecutive playoff setbacks certainly don’t help erase such negative thoughts.

Look for the 76ers to capitalize on that negativity by putting the defensive clamps on the Nets one final time this season and allowing fewer than 102 points for the fourth straight game.

76ers vs. Nets Odds (via FanDuel):

Point spread: 76ers (-5.5) @ Nets (+5.5) Moneyline: 76ers (-230) @ Nets (+190) Total: 208.5 points

