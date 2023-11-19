Back Philadelphia to cover as road favorites vs Nets Sunday

The Philadelphia 76ers have had a fabulous season exceeding all expectations despite losing scoring from James Harden (Trade) and Kelly Oubre Jr. (Injury).

At 9-3 on the year, the 76ers have been led by All-NBA type seasons from Tyrese Maxey and the reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid. They take on the Brooklyn Nets Sunday on the road, with Mikal Bridges leading his team to a 6-6 record thus far.

76ers vs Nets prediction: Analysis

(Sunday, 3:00 p.m. ET)

A spread of just 3.5 points doesn’t seem large enough given how far apart these teams have played in the hierarchy of the NBA through 12 respective games.

As mentioned atop this piece, the 76ers’ record starts with Embiid taking another leap in his play. His assists per game went up from 4.2 to 6.0, and he’s still averaging 1.6 blocks and 1.0 steals per game on defense.

Few NBA players can match Embiid’s size, but Nic Claxton is one of them. He and Mikal Bridges are two of the elite defenders the league has to offer, and they’ll be tasked with slowing down Philadelphia’s dynamic duo.

What makes the 76ers so dangerous is Maxey has been as much an alpha male as Embiid. While the team still belongs to Embiid and he’s still their best player, we’ve seen Maxey play much more confident basketball and his season averages show that.

The question for Philadelphia every game is which players of their supporting cast step up. While it’s still early, Tobias Harris has been more reliable this year with 20.3 points per game on much better efficiency than the last two seasons.

Injuries play a role in how I view this game as well, and Brooklyn are without Ben Simmons and Cam Thomas. Thomas is the Nets’ leading scorer at 26.9 points per game, making this a critical loss.

I think their depth and role players are who they are, and I question how much they can raise their ceilings and make up for teammates’ absences to the degree Philadelphia’s players can.

While Bridges is still playing well, his efficiency has dropped from last year considerably. Credit is due for them having five players averaging double digit points outside Thomas and Bridges though.

76ers vs Nets prediction: Pick

76ers to cover -3.5 point spread at BetMGM (-110)

Philadelphia are relatively untested on the road this season with just four road games under their belt. But they’re 3-1, with their road wins coming by margins of seven, eight, and ten points.

Through six home games, Brooklyn are just 3-3. Inconsistent play has been the hallmark of the Nets’ season, while Philadelphia have proven they’re a team to be taken seriously.

Replacing Thomas’ scoring production will be a big puzzle for the Nets’ offense to solve. And ultimately, it’s very difficult to pick against the 76ers as long as Maxey and Embiid are playing this well; especially when the spread is just 3.5 points.

