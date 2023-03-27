Back Joel Embiid, 76ers as underdogs against Nikola Jokic’s Nuggets in MVP matchup

Playoff positioning. MVP votes. Late-season momentum. Bragging rights.

There’s a lot on the line Monday night in Denver, where Joel Embiid and the suddenly slumping Philadelphia 76ers wrap up a four-game road trip against Nikola Jokic and the Western Conference-leading Nuggets.

Oddsmakers installed Denver as a solid home favorite, which is understandable for multiple reasons.

Philadelphia has dropped consecutive games and three of its last four. Point guard James Harden is questionable with an Achilles injury that has sidelined the NBA’s assist leader for the past three contests. And the Nuggets are coming off a 23-point win over the Milwaukee Bucks, who have the league’s best record.

So we’re recommending fading Philadelphia in Monday’s marquee NBA matchup, right? Not exactly.

76ers vs. Nuggets Prediction

76ers +5.5, -108 (at FanDuel)

76ers vs. Nuggets Prediction: Analysis

He’s too modest to admit it, but Nikola Jokic would love to become the first player in nearly three decades to win three straight NBA MVPs. But nobody craves the league’s top individual award more than 76ers big man Joel Embiid.

And unlike the soft-spoken Jokic, Embiid isn’t shy about admitting it.

The 7-foot center desperately wants the career validation that comes with winning an MVP. And it absolutely fueled Embiid back on Jan. 28, when he tallied 47 points and 18 rebounds in a 126-119 come-from-behind home victory over Jokic and the Nuggets.

At the time, Jokic was the MVP frontrunner, thanks to an incredible midseason stretch in which he compiled monster stats and numerous triple-doubles.

But just when it looked like Embiid would serve as Jokic’s MVP bridesmaid for a third straight season, March hit. That’s when Embiid went on a torrid run of his own, posting 10 consecutive 30-point games to overtake Jokic as the odds-on MVP favorite.

Embiid’s MVP position was enhanced by the fact that Philadelphia went 8-2 during his scoring streak while Jokic and the Nuggets hit a rough patch, losing four in a row and five of six.

However, now the Sixers are struggling, Denver has bounced back with three consecutive SU and ATS wins, and the MVP odds gap between Embiid and Jokic has narrowed again.

Which brings us to Monday’s 76ers-Nuggets rematch in the Mile High City: Embiid wants this game — and wants it badly. So much so that he was probably looking ahead to it Saturday in Phoenix, where he had “just” 28 points and 10 rebounds in Philadelphia’s ugly 125-105 loss to the Suns.

Crazy as it sounds, the 28-point performance was Embiid’s second-lowest scoring output in 13 March games.

Knowing full well that his lead has shrunk in the NBA MVP odds race, Embiid is going to play like a man possessed Monday. And he knows putting up big numbers isn’t going to be enough to solidify his MVP case.

Embiid also needs to contain Jokic to some degree (as he did in the first meeting) and lead the 76ers to a victory (as he did in the first meeting). And if he can do all that without Harden, who had 17 points and 13 assists in the first Denver-Philly clash? All the better for Embiid.

What about the fact that the Sixers let a nine-point fourth-quarter lead slip away in Friday’s 120-112 loss at Golden State as a 4.5-point underdog?

Which was followed by another fourth-quarter debacle Saturday in Phoenix, where Philadelphia watched a six-point deficit turn into a 20-point loss as a 1.5-point underdog?

Can’t put any lipstick on those two pigs, that’s for sure. But everyone rushing to lay the points with Denver on Monday because of the Sixers’ dreadful performances over the weekend are forgetting a few important facts.

Fact No. 1: Philadelphia hasn’t lost three straight games in nearly four months (the last time was Nov. 30-Dec. 5 — also the last time the team lost three in a row on the road).

Fact No. 2: The 76ers, who continue to sport the NBA’s second-best point spread record, haven’t had a three-game ATS slide since mid-January — a stretch of 31 games.

Fact No. 3: Philadelphia has been an underdog in 22 games this season. Number of instances the Sixers have lost — let alone failed to cover the spread — three straight times as an underdog? Zero.

So we’re banking on Embiid delivering another signature performance and helping Philly at least get inside this number — if not post an outright win.

76ers vs. Nuggets Odds (via FanDuel):

Point spread: 76ers (+5.5, -108) vs. Nuggets (-5.5, -112) Moneyline: 76ers (+190) vs. Nuggets (-230) Total: 228.5 points

