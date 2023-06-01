Welcome to Game 1 of the NBA Finals. And, more importantly, welcome to our NBA Finals Game 1 player prop predictions.

I think Miami is cooked. It’ll be almost impossible for the Heat to compete at altitude after a grueling seven-game Eastern Conference Finals.

I’ll be betting on the Nuggets in Game 1, but I also love player prop angles on two of their best players.

Heat vs. Nuggets Best Prop Bet No. 1

Nikola Jokic Triple Double – Yes (-117)

Nikola Jokic: The triple-double machine.

Jokic recorded 29 triple-doubles during the regular season and has an extra eight during this playoff run (in 15 games). In fact, Jokic is averaging a triple-double during the 2023 playoffs (29.9 PPG, 13.3 RPG, 10.3 APG).

Jokic now enters a dream matchup.

The Heat don’t have a good matchup for Jokic. Bam Adebayo is their one competent big-man defender, and he’s struggled against Jokic in the past – Jokic’s Nuggets are 10-2 head-to-head against Adebayo’s Heat, and Jokic has three triple-doubles in his past five against Miami.

Also, the Heat are exhausted. After a grueling seven-game series against Boston, I’m not sure if the Heat can move right now, and those issues get compounded at Mile High elevation.

Meanwhile, Jokic hasn’t played since May 22. He’s fully rested and ready to rock.

However, there’s one specific reason I’m backing Jokic in the triple-double market as opposed to any other.

Erik Spoelstra is a wizard at in-game adjustments. For example, using zone defense to fool a poorly-coached Celtics team was brilliant.

However, Denver’s’ offense is too consistent and steady behind Jokic, and Denver will take whatever you give Jokic.

If Spoelstra wants to play Jokic straight up with Bam, Jokic will burn the one-on-one matchup. If Spoelstra tries to double Jokic, Jokic will find the open man and dish it to him. If Spoelstra tries to switch to zone, Jokic will act as the high-post pin and roast the Heat with mid-range jumpers and back-door cutters.

The Heat will throw the book at Jokic, and the Serbian MVP will respond with (at least) 10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Jokic has proven he’s worth this triple-double betting line, and I like the triple-double matchup for him in Game 1.

Heat vs. Nuggets Best Prop Bet No. 2

Michael Porter Jr. over 2.5 3-point field goals (-145)

If the Heat try to zone or double Jokic, I expect him to dish the rock out to rotational shooters on the 3-point line. So, there will be plenty of available open 3-point attempts for off-ball Nuggets.

I expect Michael Porter Jr. to gobble up those opportunities.

Porter’s 3-point shooting stats are far better than I expected. He averaged 7.3 3-point attempts per game during the regular season and made 3.0 for a 41.4% clip. By ShotQuality’s numbers, he ranks in the 100th percentile in Gravity and Spacing, in the 96th percentile in catch-and-shoot 3-point efficiency (1.23 points per possession), and in the 89th percentile in off-the-dribble 3-point efficiency (1.16).

Porter drained three-or-more 3-point shots 40 times during the regular season. He’s cashed over 2.5 3-pointers in six of the past eight playoff games, including four straight.

Outside of the Jokic matchup angle, Miami also is a good matchup for a 3-point savant such as Porter. The Heat allowed the third-most 3-pointers per game in the regular season (13.1) and the ninth-highest 3-point shooting percentage (36.7%).

Porter will get plenty of opportunities against the Heat in this series, and I expect him to make a bunch. That all starts in Game 1.

