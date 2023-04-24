Before Game 1, the Bucks were as high as -1200 to win their series with the Miami Heat. However, Milwaukee now trails Miami, 2-1, and its series price is down to -200 at BetMGM.

In fairness, Milwaukee has been without its best player, Giannis Antetokounmpo, for much of the series. The two-time MVP injured his lower back in the first quarter of Game 1 after landing awkwardly when Miami’s Kevin Love tried to draw a charge on Antetokounmpo’s attempted layup.

Antetokounmpo didn’t return to action and missed the next two games. However, there are signs that he could be nearing a return, as his status has been upgraded to questionable.

His potential return in Game 4 could help Milwaukee as it hopes to stave off a 3-1 deficit.

Bucks vs. Heat odds

Odds provided by BetMGM

Spread: ML -7.5 (-105) vs. MIA +7.5 (-115)

Moneyline: ML (-300) vs. MIA (+240)

Total: Over 219.5 (+100) | Under 219.5 (-120)

Bucks vs. Heat pick

Bucks ALT 1H -2.5 (-135)

Bucks vs. Heat analysis

This Miami team isn’t to be trifled with. Our Action Labs database shows that the team Miami is most profitable against straight up (46-35) is the Milwaukee Bucks.

Although Miami has more wins against other teams, its 15.58 units when facing Milwaukee is the highest from a profitability standpoint. Moreover, when Miami is home against the Bucks, it’s 25-13 straight up for 6.91 units.

If that’s not enough, Miami has won each of the past five meetings as the home team in this head-to-head matchup. However, this handicap is all about the desperation the Bucks find themselves in as they can ill-afford going down 3-1 in this series.

Miami’s success against the Bucks can be boiled down to two words: Jimmy Butler. I’m not sure anyone in the NBA plays with a bigger chip on his shoulder than Butler.

The 12-year veteran doesn’t shy away from a challenge but sprints toward it.

Last season, Butler averaged 21.4 points per game, but in the playoffs, he increased his scoring to 27.4. This year, he averaged 22.9 points during the regular season, but in the playoffs, he’s dropping 30 points per game.

Miami is coming off an impressive 121-99 home victory in Game 3. It was a game in which the Heat almost couldn’t miss, shooting 53.6% from the floor.

That type of performance is begging for some regression, and Antetokounmpo’s possible return might just be enough to make it happen.

But I’d be remiss if I didn’t highlight that this point spread is inflated. Milwaukee is currently as high as a 7.5-point road favorite, which feels too high for me.

As a result, I plan to target Milwaukee solely in the first half.

Since 2018, postseason favorites in the first half of 4.5 or few points, which allowed 120 or more points in their previous game, are 7-1 against the spread for 5.4 units.

This line has been on the move all morning, so I recommend buying it down to -2.5 with -135 odds over at BetMGM.

