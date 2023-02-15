Expect a defensive battle to go under the total when Sixers meet Cavs Wednesday night

The NBA betting market was a bit unsettled Wednesday morning on the league’s marquee matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Early on, the 76ers were ranging from a 1.5-point to a 2.5-point home favorite. But by noon ET, some books had flipped as far as Cavaliers -1.5.

While there was some wild variance in the point spread, the general consensus was clear: The Cavs and Sixers are headed for a very competitive battle at Wells Fargo Center. Makes sense, given where both teams reside in the Eastern Conference standings on the eve of the All-Star break.

Philadelphia (37-19) sits in third place, three games behind conference-leading Boston. Cleveland (38-22) is right behind the Sixers.

Both teams are also hot. The 76ers have won and covered three in a row and are 12-3 (9-6 ATS) in their last 15. Meanwhile, the Cavs are 7-for-7 in February (6-1 ATS) and own the league’s second-longest active winning streak.

Makes for a tough game to handicap. Which is why we’re shying away from the point spread and instead focusing our Cavaliers vs. 76ers prediction on the total.

Odds updated as of 12:15 p.m. ET on Feb. 15.

Cavaliers vs. 76ers Prediction: Pick

Under 216.5 (at FanDuel)

Cavaliers vs. 76ers Prediction: Analysis

There was a slight difference of opinion Wednesday morning when it came to the Cavs-Sixers point spread. However, there was universal agreement among NBA oddsmakers on the 216.5-point total.

That total? It’s the second lowest among the day’s 10 NBA games.

That might seem strange to some, given that this contest pits two of the NBA’s top 10 scorers against one another.

Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid is tied with Dallas’ Luka Doncic for the secoring lead at 33.2 points per game, while Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell is tied with Dallas’ Kyrie Irving for ninth at 27.2 ppg.

However, widen the spotlight to the full rosters for both teams and you’ll see that these are two of the top three defensive teams in the NBA. Cleveland is giving up a league-low 105.9 points per game, which is 2.3 points fewer than any other squad. Philadelphia is third, yielding an average of 110.4 points per contest.

The Cavs also are fifth in the league in field-goal defense, holding opponents to 46.5% shooting overall. Meanwhile, the Sixers are second in 3-point defense, with opponents knocking down just 32.6% of their long-distance tries.

And checking the defensive efficiency analytics, Cleveland is alone at the top (a tick ahead of Memphis), while Philly is sixth.

What about recent form? Cleveland is yielding 100.8 points in its last 13 games. Nine of those 13 opponents scored 105 or fewer, and none tallied more than 113. The Cavs’ Over/Under record during this stretch: 4-9.

As for the Sixers, they’ve tightened things up considerably on the defensive end of the court. Following a stretch in which 17 of 19 opponents scored at least 110 points, Philadelphia has surrendered an average of just 106.1 points in its last seven outings.

Take out a 137-125 shootout at San Antonio on Feb. 3, and that 106.1-point average drops to 103.0.

Also worth a mention: The 76ers and Cavs have met just once this season — back on Nov. 30 in Cleveland. The Cavs rolled to a 113-85 victory, a result that fell way short of the 209.5 total.

Neither James Harden nor Tyrese Maxey played for the Sixers that night. However, Embiid and Mitchell were on the court, and the two prolific scorers only managed 19 and 18 points, respectively. (Although each played less than 30 minutes.)

Obviously, in today’s up-tempo, defense-is-optional NBA, there isn’t much cushion when betting a game to finish with fewer than 217 points. Also, with this game being a near pick-em, overtime is always a concern.

That said, we expect both defenses to show up at Wells Fargo Centerready to play. And with All-Star weekend commencing for both teams when the final buzzer sounds Wednesday night, don’t be surprised to see some off shooting as players on both sides think about their long-awaited break.

So take a shot with the Under at FanDuel and look for the Cavs and Sixers to fall short of 210 combined points.

Cavaliers vs. 76ers Odds: (via FanDuel)

Point spread: Cavaliers (-1, -108) @ 76ers (+1, -112) Moneyline: Cavaliers (-112) @ 76ers (-104) Total: 216.5 points

