Before Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semis tips from Boston, we’re set to share a pair of Celtics vs. 76ers predictions.

The Hawks briefly gave the Celtics a scare in the first round, but Boston eventually advanced. The 76ers produced an easy series win over the Brooklyn Nets, but lost MVP candidate Joel Embiid (listed as “doubtful” Monday) in the process.

During the regular season, Boston claimed three of four head-to-head games against the 76ers, but lost the most recent matchup.

Rather than focus on the game outcome, though, our bets will cover the ample player prop markets available. Odds come courtesy of BetMGM and are reflective at time of writing.

Celtics vs. 76ers Best Player Prop Bet No. 1

Derrick White Over 21.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-115 | Bet to -120)

White is a darling of our Action Network prop projections as experts have him slated for 4.7 assists and 8.8 rebounds + assists.

Combine those projections with White’s increase in scoring output and bettors should feel confident backing White. In four head-to-head meetings with the 76ers this season, White cleared this benchmark twice and reached 21 P+R+A in a third game, per basketball-reference.com.

In fact, the past three games against the 76ers saw White combine for 28.7 P+R+A on average. Consider the first-round series against the Hawks and bettors will find he surpassed it in four of six games.

That was a function of his increased scoring, with White surpassing 15 points in four of those six contests.

Given the Celtics will face a 76ers defense that sees a dip in form when Embiid exits the court — opponents see a two-point boost to offensive rating with Embiid off, per basketball-reference.com — that should leave ample opportunities for White.

» READ MORE: 76ers vs. Celtics prediction: Can Philly keep it close in Game 1?

Celtics vs. 76ers Best Player Prop Bet No. 2

Jayson Tatum Over 4.5 Assists (+100 | Bet at +100 or better)

Tatum is well-known for prolific scoring, but he’s also demonstrated a keen ability to set up teammates.

In four games against the 76ers this season, Tatum surpassed this benchmark in three games. In the fourth game, he tallied four assists, which gave him an average of six assists per game, according to basketball-reference.com.

In fact, the Duke product saw a sharp rise in assists production for the entire season. Tatum averaged 4.6 assists per game this season, up from a career average of 3.3 assists per contest.

Sample the 74 regular-season games Tatum played and bettors will find he cleared this benchmark in 37 games, a 50 percent clip.

But, his playoff production should also encourage bettors. In six games against the Hawks, Tatum notched at least five assists in four games.

Based on those trends, back this prop market so long as it remains available at +100 or better.

» READ MORE: Phillies vs. Dodgers prediction: Dodgers injured lineup opens value on underdog Phillies

The Inquirer is not an online gambling operator, or a gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes only.