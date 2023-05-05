There’s getting beat. There’s getting beat down. And then there’s what happened to the Philadelphia 76ers Wednesday night in Boston.

Despite the return of star center and NBA MVP Joel Embiid from a knee injury, the Sixers got completely mauled in a 121-87 loss to the Celtics.

Just how one-sided was Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinal series between these longtime rivals? The 34-point victory margin matched the third largest in Celtics playoff history — and yet Jayson Tatum, the team’s top scorer, went 1-for-7 from the field and finished with seven points.

It was that kind of night for Philadelphia.

The good news for the 76ers: By stealing Game 1 in Boston they also stole home-court advantage in this best-of-7 clash.

Holding onto that home-court edge will require a vastly superior all-around effort in Friday’s Game 3 than what Philly showed in Game 2.

Is such an effort plausible? Without a doubt. Will we see it? Our money says yes.

Odds updated as of 2:30 a.m. ET on May 5.

Celtics vs. 76ers Prediction

76ers +2 (at Caesars Sportsbook) Note: Stick with this bet down to 76ers +1.

Celtics vs. 76ers Prediction: Analysis

There’s no point in sugarcoating it: The 76ers were absolutely dreadful in Game 2 on Wednesday.

They couldn’t shoot the ball from anywhere on the court (39% overall, 20% from 3-point range); couldn’t rebound the ball with any consistency (Boston had a 46-41 edge on the glass); and couldn’t defend the ball (the Celtics shot 47% overall and drained 20 3-pointers).

Aside from hitting 19 of 23 free throws, everything that Philly did well in Game 1 it did poorly in Game 2.

As a result, about the only thing worse than the Sixers’ Game 2 performance was our wagering recommendation to back them as an underdog.

That said, if you’re a player, you’d much rather be on the wrong side of a laugher than the wrong side of a buzzer-beater at this time of year.

Getting past the former requires clearing a mental hurdle that’s about as high as a curb. The latter is like trying to leap over a five-story building … without a running start.

So there’s no concern about the 76ers’ psyche heading into Game 3 — a roster full of veterans and an even-keeled head coach who has seen it all in the NBA will make sure of that.

Plus, there was a silver lining in Wednesday’s debacle: Because the Celtics stretched an eight-point halftime lead to 27 by outscoring Philadelphia 35-16 in the third quarter, the Sixers’ starters hit the showers early.

Nobody played more than 32 1/2 minutes.

Of course, Boston got to rest its key players, too. That includes Tatum, who barely logged 19 minutes.

So we’ll see two fresh teams on the court at Wells Fargo Center on Friday night. Which is one reason why oddsmakers have this as a near pick-em game.

Another reason: Embiid’s injured right knee appeared to hold up just fine after he sat out Philadelphia’s two previous contests.

The six-time All-Star delivered just 15 points and three rebounds in 26 1/2 minutes of action. But he blocked five shots and after the game sounded a bit surprised that his knee felt as good as it did.

Initially, it seemed foolish for Embiid to play in Game 2 after his teammates came through in the series opener. But in retrospect, Embiid knocking off some rust in a game the Sixers were never really in was a wise move.

Following a day off Thursday, Embiid should see a minutes increase Friday night. And that should lead to an increase in productivity.

While on the topic of player productivity, Philadelphia will need point guard James Harden to be more like he was in Game 1 than he was in Game 2.

Harden went for 45 points in the opener while making 17 of 30 shots (7-for-14 from 3-point range). But on Wednesday, he missed 12 of 14 shots (including all six 3-point attempts) and delivered just 12 points.

The 76ers don’t need 45-point Harden to win Game 3. But they can’t win Game 3 if they get 2-for-14 Harden.

Philly’s supporting cast — which includes Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris and De’Anthony Melon — also needs to raise its level of play. The trio combined for just 31 points in Game 2 after tallying 71 points in Game 1.

That’s a lot of “needs” for one team in a home playoff game. But the Sixers have already shown what they’re capable of, even against the best Boston has to offer.

Which leads us to this last point on why we’re backing the Sixers in this bounce-back spot: When looking at the full scope of this season, Wednesday’s result is a complete outlier.

The five previous Celtics-Sixers meetings — four in the regular season, plus Game 1 — were decided by a total of 23 points. And if you take out Boston’s 126-117 home win way back on opening night, these rivals split their next four battles.

The Celtics won by 106-99 at home and 110-107 in Philly, and the Sixers won 103-101 at home and 119-115 in Beantown.

So the narrative that Boston is clearly superior just doesn’t jive with reality.

Wednesday’s result aside, these are two evenly matched teams, which should be evident yet again Friday night.

In the end, we’re betting on Embiid to come through with a stronger performance and the pro-76ers crowd to give a jolt to their team, which hasn’t played at home in nearly three weeks.

Celtics vs. 76ers Odds (via Caesars Sportsbook):

Point spread: Celtics (-2) @ 76ers (+2) Moneyline: Celtics (-135) @ 76ers (+115) Total: 214 points

