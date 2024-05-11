Bet the Celtics to cover Game 3 spread vs Cavaliers

The Boston Celtics enter Saturday’s Game 3 against the Cleveland Cavaliers as 7.5 point favorites. Game 1 was convincingly won by Boston, while Game 2 was convincingly won by Cleveland. I’m taking Boston to bounce back into form and cover -7.5 points on FanDuel (-112).

Celtics vs Cavaliers odds

Spread Moneyline Totals Spread Celtics: -7.5 (-112) Moneyline Celtics: -330 Totals O212.5 (-110) Spread Cavaliers: +7.5 (-108) Moneyline Cavaliers: +265 Totals U212.5 (-110)

Celtics vs Cavaliers analysis

Game 1 saw Boston at their best and Cleveland far from theirs. Beyond Donovan Mitchell, offense was hard to come by for Cleveland and they lost the rebounding battle by 17. Boston shot 39.1% from deep and only needed 18 points from Jayson Tatum to win by 25.

Game 2 saw Boston stumble similarly to round one. The Cavaliers won the rebounding battle by 13 and shot 46.4% from three compared to the Celtics’ 22.9% clip. Evan Mobley and the Cavs upped their game while everyone but Tatum had an off day on the Celtics.

In round one after their abysmal Game 2, the Celtics won Game 3 by 20. I expect their defense to be better on the perimeter, but post defense will be their biggest focal point. WIthout Kristaps Porzingis, Boston needs to find a way to crash the boards and protect the paint.

The Cavaliers scored 60 points in the paint, which is an impressive feat given Jarrett Allen’s injury. Mitchell should continue looking to make plays for others early in the game, as his driving and passing opened up great shot attempts for his teammates in Game 2.

All this being said, the Celtics need to see the ball go in the hoop more. Cleveland’s defense was phenomenal on the perimeter, and I’d like to see Tatum, Brown, and Jrue Holiday (whose offense has been nonexistent in the playoffs) attack the rim to open up three pointers.

Celtics vs Cavaliers predictions

There are too many elite shooters on the Celtics to expect another bad shooting game. I’m not fully convinced the Cavaliers three point defense can be as good as it was in Game 2, so more shots should go in for Boston.

Although I would like to see Boston generate more good looks from their driving attempts, their best offense in Game 2 was at the free throw line (20-24). With Mobley being Cleveland’s only reliable big, I expect the Celtics to continue their downhill attack.

On the glass, I expect Joe Mazzulla to push the right buttons on helping his team get more rebounds. Their rebounding excellence in Game 1 is a bigger indication of who I think they’ll be in Game 3 than their output in Game 2.

Home court advantage doesn’t matter as much to be in this series as it does others. While the Cavaliers could feel an extra boost being at home, this game feels primed for a Celtics romping.

Celtics vs Cavaliers pick

Celtics to cover the -7.5 point spread on FanDuel (-110)

