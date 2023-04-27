Atlanta has crawled back into the series vs. the Celtics and forced a Game 6.

Hawks point guard Trae Young hit a go-ahead 30-foot 3-pointer with less than three seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to clinch a 119-117 Game 5 victory for Atlanta.

It was quite a comeback for an Atlanta team that trailed by 10 points with fewer than five minutes left in the game.

Atlanta has won two of the last three games in this series, and it would be completely naive to dismiss this team as it returns home to play in front of a raucous crowd at State Farm Arena.

In this preview, I’ll share what bettors should glean from this Hawks’ resurgence and how we can tie it to a play on the total.

Celtics vs. Hawks odds

Odds provided by FanDuel

Spread: BOS -6.5 (-110) vs. ATL +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: BOS (-255) vs. ATL (+210)

Total: Over 231.5 (-110) | Under 231.5 (-110)

Celtics vs. Hawks pick

Same-game parlay +116: Hawks +10.5 / over 226.5 points

Celtics vs. Hawks analysis

These Eastern Conference playoffs have been full of suspense as we’ve seen some undervalued teams compete at a high level despite not being given much chance by the talking heads.

First, the eighth-seeded Heat jumped out to a 3-1 lead over the top-seeded Bucks, and now the Hawks have a chance to tie this series as a No. 7 seed on their home court.

Atlanta has made a seismic shift since dropping the first game of the series 112-99. It ultimately refocused its efforts on the following three areas: rebounding, turnovers and 3-point shooting.

The Hawks grabbed 13 fewer boards (58-45) than the Celtics in Game 1. Since then, they’ve outrebounded Boston 173-165.

Secondly, there’s only been one game in this series that Boston had fewer turnovers than Atlanta.

Lastly, the Hawks shot just 29 3-point attempts in Game 1. Since then, they attempted at least 34 3-pointers over the next four games.

Atlanta even had two games with 40 or more 3-point attempts.

It’s worth noting that this is an Atlanta team that TeamRankings lists 28th in 3-point attempts this season with an average of 31.1. In contrast, the Celtics rank second in this category with 42.3 per game.

I must admit that I’m a bit surprised that Atlanta has succeeded against Boston playing this high-octane style of basketball. If the Hawks happen to fall on their sword, it appears they will do so on their terms and not try to slow the game down.

Now that Atlanta extended the series, it will also have shooting guard Dejounte Murray available back in the lineup. Murray was suspended for Game 5 after making the NBA determined he verbally abused and made inappropriate contact with a game official following the Hawks’ loss in Game 4.

This Hawks team is willing to take risks, and I think they’ll leave everything out on the court in front of their fans. And given the change in strategy that fueled their comeback in this series, I expect another high-scoring affair.

With the Hawks now playing with house money, bettors can find value by taking advantage of the alternate markets. At FanDuel, you put together a same-game parlay that involves Atlanta at +10.5 with the over at 226.5 for +116 odds.

